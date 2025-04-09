Stefon Diggs sends 3-word message as WR switches to No. 8 jersey after signing $69,000,000 deal with Patriots

Stefon Diggs made his jersey number selection official with a simple yet meaningful three-word message: "Pray for prince."

Ad

On Wednesday, the veteran wide receiver shared this caption alongside a photo of his new Patriots jersey on Instagram stories. He switched to wearing No. 8 for the upcoming season.

The former Bills and Texans star recently joined the New England Patriots after signing a lucrative three-year contract worth up to $69 million in free agency last month. This deal includes $26 million in guaranteed money, according to reports.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Stefon Diggs Jersey IG STORY

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Patriots made Diggs' jersey number official on Tuesday when they published a picture of him in the No. 8 jersey as he visited the team's optional offseason program. The wide receiver is now pursuing rehabilitation after suffering an ACL injury, derailing his 2024 season with the Houston Texans.

Ad

Trending

"In Bible numerology eight means a new beginning; it denotes 'a new order or creation, and man's true 'born again' event when he is resurrected from the dead into eternal life," Diggs explained on another slide of his Instagram story.

The No. 8 jersey became available after New England released linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley last month. Bentley had worn the number from 2021 through to 2024.

Ad

Diggs previously wore No. 14 during his time with the Minnesota Vikings (2015-2019) and Buffalo Bills (2020-2023) before switching to No. 1 for his lone season with the Texans in 2024.

Stefon Diggs excited about connection with young QB Drake Maye

NFL: Houston Texans at New England Patriots - Source: Imagn

During his introductory press conference with the Patriots, Stefon Diggs expressed enthusiasm about working with the team's second-year quarterback, Drake Maye:

Ad

"I'm excited. I really look forward to it," Stefon Diggs said when asked about working with Maye. "It's crazy because when you ask around, he has a lot of similarities -- well, people say through the grapevine that he acts a lot like Josh. That was my guy, so I look forward to meeting him and connecting with him."

Ad

The mention of Josh Allen holds significant weight given the incredible partnership Diggs formed with the Bills quarterback. During his four seasons in Buffalo, Diggs amassed 5,372 receiving yards and earned Pro Bowl honors every year.

The Patriots are hoping this veteran presence will help develop their young quarterback similarly.

The 31-year-old receiver comes to New England with impressive credentials after suffering a season-ending ACL injury in Week 8 last October. Before getting hurt, Diggs had established an excellent body of work, averaging 102 catches, 1,254 receiving yards and nine touchdowns per year from 2018 to 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.