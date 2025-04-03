Josh Allen once labeled Stefon Diggs "one of the best" wide receivers in NFL

Wideout Stefon Diggs began his career with the Minnesota Vikings in 2015 and quickly made his name as one of the key offensive players in the NFL. After the end of his rookie season, he was traded to the Buffalo Bills in March 2020 for a first-round, fifth-round, and sixth-round pick to Minnesota.

When the Bills secured a 26-15 victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Diggs played a key part with 10 catches for 130 yards and one touchdown. During a postgame interview, Josh Allen praised Diggs:

“I started completing it to the right guys, and my guys did a good job of getting open,” Allen said. “But I think you saw right when we came out that I started getting it to 1-4 (Diggs). We liked our matchup out there, and I can say with a lot of confidence I think I like any matchup with 1-4.

"He's one of the best, if not the best guy in the league, but I have supreme confidence in him.”

Allen also said that he and Diggs have similar mindsets and help their teams win games. So, Allen felt blessed to have Diggs on the team.

Diggs played for four seasons with the Bills until 2023. During this period, he amassed 445 receptions for 5,372 yards and 37 touchdowns. In 2020, he led the NFL with 127 receptions, 1,535 yards and eight touchdowns.

In the next three seasons, Diggs performed well, achieving over 100 receptions and more than 1,100 passing yards each season. However, the Bills traded Diggs to the Houston Texans in April 2024.

Josh Allen thanked Stefon Diggs for helping him develop as a quarterback

Josh Allen was disappointed by the news of the trade but thanked Diggs for his contribution.

“It's derd to part ways with a guy that's been very instrumental in our success here over the last four years.”

Allen further stated his best memory with Diggs as “the receiver that helped me become the quarterback that I am today, and I'll always thank him for that.”

Diggs’ trade was a strategic decision for the Bills. General manager Brandon Beane clarified that the offer made by the Texans – a second-round pick for the 2025 draft – aligned with the team’s long-term plans.

