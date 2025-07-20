Stefon Diggs and Deebo Samuel are entering new locker rooms in the 2025 NFL season. Diggs is joining the New England Patriots, while Samuel has taken his talents to Washington to play for the Commanders. Both former Pro Bowl wide receivers have a lot to prove on their new squads.With training camp around the corner, Samuel, on Instagram, clapped back at his critics as he posted a series of pictures working out in Commanders gear with the caption:&quot;Tried to write me off. talk faded. every whisper. every doubt. here to show ’em the difference between hype&amp;heart. same passion. same mission. new chapter. YR7. 🚀&quot;Stefon Diggs responded to his fellow wide receiver with a four-word message.Stefon Diggs sends 4-word message as Deebo Samuel claps back at critics in Instagram rant ahead of starting year 7 with new team Commanders&quot;DWBI (Don't Worry Bout It)&quot;DWBI stands for Don’t Worry ’Bout It, which is an attitude that has helped the new Patriots pass catcher excel in the league over the years. Diggs has been on three teams since entering the NFL and has showcased his Pro Bowl ability in many situations.So, with Deebo Samuel dealing with criticism after leaving the San Francisco 49ers, it's no surprise to see him get words of encouragement from a fellow star wide receiver. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhat's next for Stefon Diggs and Deebo Samuel?Stefon Diggs is entering his 11th season in the NFL. He spent his first five with the Minnesota Vikings, the next four with the Buffalo Bills and the most recent campaign with the Houston Texans.Diggs is coming off an ACL injury that truncated his lone season with the DeMeco Ryan-coached Houston Texans. With training camp around the corner, Diggs will look to prove that he still has what it takes to be a WR1 on a playoff-chasing franchise.Deebo Samuel, meanwhile, spent the first six years of his professional football career with the San Francisco 49ers. The versatile wide receiver helped them to numerous deep postseason runs that culminated in two Super Bowl appearances during his stint in San Francisco.Samuel will spend the upcoming season with the Washington Commanders as the one-time Pro Bowler looks to replicate his early success in San Francisco with his new team, possibly go all the way in the upcoming campaign.