Stefon Diggs Texans trade: Bills send star WR to Houston in blockbuster move

The Buffalo Bills have completed a blockbuster trade dealing star wide receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter broke the blockbuster news on Wednesday that the Bills are finalizing a deal to send Diggs to the Texans for a draft pick.

According to Schefter, the Bills are getting a 2025 second-round pick for Houston in exchange for Diggs, a 2024 sixth-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick.

Diggs had been the subject of trade rumors over the past two off-seasons, as the star WR expressed frustration with the Bills. Finally, Buffalo opted to pull the trigger on dealing with the star WR.

Despite all the rumors, Diggs had said earlier this off-season he wanted to retire as a Buffalo Bill.

“Yeah, I mean I told (the media) interview after interview I wanted to retire a Bill,” Diggs said to Kay Adams earlier this off-season. "Also, that’s not predicated on me, you know what I’m saying? I gotta keep it in the forefront of my brain that business is business. I like to proceed as such, no matter what.”

Diggs will head to Houston with three years left on his deal with his cap number at $27,354,00.

With Buffalo trading Diggs, the Bills will likely draft a WR early in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Buffalo also clears much-needed cap space as the Bills entered the off-season over the salary cap.

Stefon Diggs' tenure with the Buffalo Bills

Stefon Diggs was traded to the Buffalo Bills in March of 2020 from the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for their first, fifth and sixth-round picks in the 2020 NFL draft, in addition to a fourth-round pick in 2021, the first-round pick was used on Justin Jefferson.

Diggs had immediate success with the Bills as he had 1,535 receiving yards, a career-high in his first season. He recorded over 1,000 receiving yards in all four seasons with the Bills and Buffalo's No. 1 WR.

Stefon Diggs was a Pro Bowler in all four years with the Buffalo Bills.

