"Step up as true 1-on-1 man beater" - Mina Kimes points finger at Josh Allen’s WRs for stalling Bills' Super Bowl chances

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen has been one of the best players in the National Football League over the past decade. The reigning NFL MVP has proven that he is clutch and elite in both the regular season and the playoffs. However, Allen has never won, let alone made a Super Bowl in his career.

NFL analyst Mina Kimes does not believe Josh Allen is at fault for the Bills playoff disappointment's over the past few seasons. Instead, Kimes thinks that the Bills receiving playmakers are at fault for keeping Allen and Buffalo back from their true potential.

"He [Josh Allen] was second in QBR versus zone coverage, ninth versus man [coverage]. That's not a Josh Allen stat. That's a Bills receiver stat... When you are talking about an offense in Buffalo that faces a ton of man coverage because defenses now are so afraid of their run game, it honestly is the kind of thing that is the difference between them winning, or making it to a Super Bowl."

Kimes then highlighted what needs to happen in Buffalo for the Bills to take the next step in the playoffs; and called out two players in particular who can be part of this change.

"You need one of those skill players to step up as a true one on one man [coverage] beater. Someone who can get you big plays downfield. Maybe it's Keon Coleman, maybe it's Dalton Kincaid. To me, that has been the missing piece in this offense because it's not the quarterback that is the reason they're not getting over the hump." Kimes said.

Who is at fault for the Bills postseason struggles?

It is hard to argue with Kimes' comments regarding Allen not being the problem in the postseason for the Bills. In 13 playoff games in his career, Allen is averaging 258.4 passing yards per game, he has 25 passing touchdowns, and only four interceptions. Furthermore, he has 668 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns during that span as well.

As a result, a lot of the blame appears to be on the receiving core and the defensive unit in Buffalo. Although Stefon Diggs was one of the best receivers in football while in Buffalo, he was consistently shut down in the big game, something that led to frustration and an inability to move the ball with ease in the playoffs. More recently, no Bills receiver has truly stepped up when it mattered most.

This past season in the AFC Championship game, Mack Hollins was the only Bills pass catcher to eclipse 50 receiving yards. Although Khalil Shakir is the clear WR1 on the offense, he only had 46 receiving yards in the big game.

Although defensive improvements also need to occur in Buffalo to ensure that every game is not a shootout, the Bills need their receivers to step up in order to finally take that postseason run to the Super Bowl.

