"He likes to take chances. I love that style" - Steph Curry reveals which NFL player he admires the most

Reigning NBA Finals MVP Stephen Curry believes Patrick Mahomes' playing style is similar to his in the sense that they both like to take risks. Mahomes, quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, and Curry, are competitors in the American Century Championship at Lake Tahoe.

The annual celebrity amateur golf tournament brings celebrities from all fronts to participate in a charity game. The 2022 edition will benefit the Stowers Institute of Medical Research.

During a press conference, Curry, who won his fourth NBA title with the Golden State Warriors last month, was asked about Patrick Mahomes. Curry admired the quarterback's ability to take risks and said he liked his 'flair for the dramatic.'

Curry said:

"The blend of what you can teach and the intangibles. He’s just got such a great feel, great awareness, the flare for the dramatic. He likes to take chances. I love that style. Same kind of way that I play."

The 34-year-old added:

"There’s a lot of respect and admiration for what he can to do on the field and I’m sure it goes the same way for what I can do on the court, too.”

Stephen Curry and Patrick Mahomes compete at the celebrity golf tournament

Curry and Mahomes, both avid golfers, are competitors in the aforementioned charity golf tournament. The NBA star had a great start to Day 1 and will aim to lift the trophy on Sunday.

After the first round, Curry was tied for 10th, with a score of 16 through 18 holes. NHL star T.J. Oshie led the pack with a score of 21.

The Chiefs quarterback struggled in the first round, finishing tied for 52nd. Mahomes did, however, end his round on a high note with a birdie on No. 18. The quarterback took to social media after a poor Day 1, writing:

"Worst round of golf I played in a long time! But great way to end it! See y’all tomorrow!"

This is the third year Mahomes has participated in the tournament, alongside fellow Chiefs star Travis Kelce. Last year, Mahomes finished tied for 50th, and Kelce finished 66th.

The former Super Bowl champion has been busy this offseason honing his skills as a golf star. He has so far participated in several tournaments, even winning one organized by Hollywood star Justin Timberlake, who is also participating in the ongoing charity tournament.

Other participating stars include Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers, Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen, and Las Vegas Raiders' Derek Carr. Former NFL stars Marcus Allen, Jerome Bettis, Tim Brown, and several others will also be competing.

The tournament will conclude on Sunday, July 10. It has a purse of $600,000, with the winner taking $125,000.

