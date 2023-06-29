Steph Curry has begun playing mind games with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce prior to their golfing showdown in Capital One's 'The Match'.

The basketball superstar will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl-winning teammates while teeing up alongside Golden State Warriors teammate Klay Thompson.

Upping the ante before they take to the course, Steph Curry decided to remind the Kansas City Chiefs when they lost to another team from California. The Los Angeles Chargers, who are also the Chiefs' AFC West divisional rivals, defeated their opposition 30-24 in the 2021 season.

It was an exhilarating game, with the excitement palpable until the final quarter, where the Chargers scored 16 to the Chiefs' seven. The basketball great was seen watching the game with a golf club in hand, adding that the result will replicate in Las Vegas:

"Would be the same thing in Vegas, baby"

Trolling aside, Steph Curry expresses admiration for Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce

Beyond the obvious needling, it is clear to see that Steph Curry has a lot of admiration for the Kansas City Chiefs duo.

Speaking prior to the game, he said that he can see the competitive spirit and the will to win in their opponents. He called both Mahomes and Kelce great and called their passion to win authentic.

Curry said:

"It's an appreciation for greatness...Their competitive spirit is something you can see, and it's authentic."

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson - who will face off against Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce in "The Match" on Thursday - spoke about their respect for the Chiefs' duo. "It's an appreciation for greatness...Their competitive spirit is something you can see, and it's authentic."Steph Curry and Klay Thompson - who will face off against Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce in "The Match" on Thursday - spoke about their respect for the Chiefs' duo. https://t.co/bVOWuXR3bp

How to watch Capital One's 'The Match' 2023?

The coverage of the 'The Match' will begin at 6:30 PM ET/3:30 PM PT on June 29, 2023, from the Wynn Golf Club on the Las Vegas Strip. The Hot Seat Press Conference is scheduled for June 29 at 5:30 PM ET/2:30 PM PT prior to the matchup.

The duel will be broadcast simultaneously on truTV and HLN, with viewers in the US able to watch it on TNT. In the UK and Europe, one can watch all the drama and excitement unfold on Discovery Plus.

Though the exact tee times are unknown for now, it is expected to be a thrilling affair with a scramble-style format over 12 holes. Along with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, other greats of the sporting world are also expected to be there.

Notably, NBA great Charles Barkley will return as a commentator.

Kansas City Chiefs fans will certainly be hoping that their dynamic duo can defeat their NBA counterparts. If they can do it at the home of their hated rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders, it would certainly be that much sweeter.

