  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Steph Curry garden threes": Tom Brady draws parallels between Randy Moss and NBA superstar while naming his WR Mt Rushmore

"Steph Curry garden threes": Tom Brady draws parallels between Randy Moss and NBA superstar while naming his WR Mt Rushmore

By Ben Tredinnick
Modified Oct 01, 2025 17:01 GMT
NFL: Washington Commanders at New England Patriots - Source: Imagn
NFL: Washington Commanders at New England Patriots - Source: Imagn

Tom Brady will likely go down in history as one of, if not the best quarterback, to ever play in the NFL. Throughout his established career, he worked alongside numerous wide receivers.

Ad

On a recent edition of the new "Rushmore" podcast, Brady named his Mount Rushmore of wide recievers. During this, he compared one wide receiver to a NBA great.

"Number two, Randy Moss obviously had a chance to play with them. (Timestamp: 16:45) I don't think there's a receiver in history that could scare a defense the way Randy did. And believe me, everybody knew it's like Steph Curry garden threes. They know he wants the three. They know he's going to take a three, but he worked so hard to get open. And there were coverages that were played against Randy Moss that didn't come along again, till Calvin Johnson."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Brady worked with Randy Moss for three seasons between 2007-2010. This first season with the Patriots saw a resurgence in his career after a few years of stagnation. Moss played a key part in the Patriots undefeated regular season and near Super Bowl win.

Throughout his career, Moss was able to continously play at a high level and was always seen as one of the leagues top wide receiver. In the end, he would record 156 touchdowns, the second highest in NFL history, only behind Jerry Rice.

Ad

It is no suprise that Brady would pick Moss as part of his wide receiver Mount Rushmore. His is generally seen as one of the best wide recievers to ever play in the NFL, and no list of the best would be complete without him.

Who else made Tom Brady's Mount Rushmore of Wide Receivers?

During his apperance on the podcast, Brady made four picks for his wide receiver Mount Rushmore. Randy Moss was one of them, but who were the other three to join him.

Ad

The first name that Brady mentioned was Jerry Rice. Rice is statistically the greatest wide receiver of all time, and as Brady mentions in his interview, growing up in the San Francisco area very much influenced this pick.

"Jerry Rice, number one, I was the biggest 40 Niner fan growing up. They were my hometown team."

Joining Rice and Moss on Brady's Mount Rushmore is Larry Fitzgerald and Tony Gonzalez.

About the author
Ben Tredinnick

Ben Tredinnick

Twitter icon

Ben Tredinnick is a journalist who covers college football and the NFL at Sportskeeda who is currently studying for a masters in Data Science. His degree in Psychology has helped him gain an in-depth understanding of the minds of coaches.

Ben has been involved in sports writing since 2022 and covered the NFL previously. His strengths include providing in-depth profiles of athletes and coaches, with a particular focus on development, and looking at which teams could be in the hunt for today's college stars.

Ben enjoys following college sports more than the NBA or NFL because there is more variation in terms of playstyles. The tournaments are often more competitive than the major leagues, and due to the constant turnover of players, there are rarely any "superteams" in college sports.

He prioritizes research, looks at multiple sources and publications to make sure he gets the full picture of the story before writing. He tries not to write from a one-sided perspective to allow the reader to be able to make their mind up on their own.

A Texas Longhorns fan, as well as a massive New York Giants fan, some of his favorite college players of all time are Arch Manning, Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush.

When he is not working, Ben enjoys watching films (especially Godzilla) and spending time with his cat.

Know More

"Caught more bags than touchdowns": NFL fans react to Garrett Wilson's blockbuster $130,000,000 contract extension

Quick Links

Edited by Ben Tredinnick
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications