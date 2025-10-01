"Steph Curry garden threes": Tom Brady draws parallels between Randy Moss and NBA superstar while naming his WR Mt Rushmore

Tom Brady will likely go down in history as one of, if not the best quarterback, to ever play in the NFL. Throughout his established career, he worked alongside numerous wide receivers.On a recent edition of the new &quot;Rushmore&quot; podcast, Brady named his Mount Rushmore of wide recievers. During this, he compared one wide receiver to a NBA great.&quot;Number two, Randy Moss obviously had a chance to play with them. (Timestamp: 16:45) I don't think there's a receiver in history that could scare a defense the way Randy did. And believe me, everybody knew it's like Steph Curry garden threes. They know he wants the three. They know he's going to take a three, but he worked so hard to get open. And there were coverages that were played against Randy Moss that didn't come along again, till Calvin Johnson.&quot;Brady worked with Randy Moss for three seasons between 2007-2010. This first season with the Patriots saw a resurgence in his career after a few years of stagnation. Moss played a key part in the Patriots undefeated regular season and near Super Bowl win.Throughout his career, Moss was able to continously play at a high level and was always seen as one of the leagues top wide receiver. In the end, he would record 156 touchdowns, the second highest in NFL history, only behind Jerry Rice.It is no suprise that Brady would pick Moss as part of his wide receiver Mount Rushmore. His is generally seen as one of the best wide recievers to ever play in the NFL, and no list of the best would be complete without him.Who else made Tom Brady's Mount Rushmore of Wide Receivers?During his apperance on the podcast, Brady made four picks for his wide receiver Mount Rushmore. Randy Moss was one of them, but who were the other three to join him.The first name that Brady mentioned was Jerry Rice. Rice is statistically the greatest wide receiver of all time, and as Brady mentions in his interview, growing up in the San Francisco area very much influenced this pick.&quot;Jerry Rice, number one, I was the biggest 40 Niner fan growing up. They were my hometown team.&quot;Joining Rice and Moss on Brady's Mount Rushmore is Larry Fitzgerald and Tony Gonzalez.