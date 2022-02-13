Steph Curry picks his winner between Rams and Bengals for Super Bowl 2022

It's Super Bowl Sunday and football fans and even non-football fans will have their eyes glued to the television this evening to watch the big game.

The Super Bowl is one of the rare events that has athletes from all over the sports world making their predictions on who they believe will win.

Three-time NBA champion Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry told Kylen Mills of KRON4 News, who he is pulling for in the big game. Curry said that he is picking the Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.

"Joe Shiesty is that his nickname? I'm going with the Bengals. I'm going with the Bengals."

Whether that has something to do with the Los Angeles Rams defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game two weeks ago is unknown. It could just be the confidence that second-year quarterback Joe Burrow showcases each game that has Curry impressed enough to pick him.

Curry has had great success with the Golden State Warriors throughout his career and he and his team are looking to win their own championship title this season.

The Warriors are currently 42-15, good for second place in the Western Conference standings and are undoubtedly one of the best teams in the NBA at the moment.

Will the Cincinnati Bengals win the Super Bowl?

The Cincinnati Bengals enter Sunday night's big game at SoFi Stadium as the underdogs against the Los Angeles Rams.

While the Rams have been built with some of the best talent in the National Football League, the Bengals are a young team full of grit and determination.

But while the Rams may be more experienced in the league, they lack the experience in the Super Bowl.

It took Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford 13 seasons to win a conference title and get a chance to play for the title. In under two full seasons, Burrow has reached the same success.

The Rams defense against the Bengals offense may be the matchup to look out for in this game, as Burrow and his offensive weapons try to get past Aaron Donald and Von Miller.

Will the young Cincinnati Bengals have enough to get a win over the more experienced Los Angeles Rams? This is what it all comes down to and will be exciting to watch.

