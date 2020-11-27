The 2020 NFL championship game, Superbowl LV, is set to take place on February 7, 2021 (barring any COVID-19 delays) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. While Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers attempt to become the first team to play in a home Super Bowl, let alone win it, the rest of the NFL will attempt to stop him.

After this February, however, three of the next four Super Bowl locations have already been planned.

Super Bowl LVI:

The 2022 Superbowl, set to be played on February 6, 2022, will be played in Inglewood, California at SoFi Stadium. The game was awarded to SoFi at the NFL owner's meetings in 2016 before the new Los Angeles stadium was even built. One of the newest stadiums in the NFL, SoFi is home to the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers, as well as the "LA Bowl". Because of COVID-19, fans have yet to attend games at the new stadium.

Super Bowl LVII:

Scheduled for February 5, 2023, Super Bowl LVII will be played out of State Farm Stadium, in Glendale, Arizona. Home to the Cardinals, State Farm Stadium has hosted several major sporting events in the past, including the 2007 Fiesta Bowl, 2011 and 2016 College Football National Championships, and the 2008 Super Bowl. The stadium also hosted Super Bowl XLIX, in 2015, where Malcolm Butler's game-sealing interception won the New England Patriots another title.

Super Bowl LVIII:

Though the 2025 Super Bowl was scheduled to be played in New Orleans, the NFL's adoption of an extended 17-week schedule and expanded playoff pushed the expected game date back. Because of the delay, the Super Bowl would come into conflict with the city's famous Mardi Gras festival.

The expected host of Super Bowl LVIII has not been announced.

Super Bowl LIX:

Instead of 2024, the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in New Orleans will host the 2025 Super Bowl LIX. The game, set for February 9th, will be the eighth Super Bowl hosted in the Superdome. New Orleans' Mercedes-Benz Stadium has, on top of the NFL championship, hosted the Sugar Bowl, New Orleans Saints games, New Orleans Pelicans games, New Orleans Jazz games, and Tulane college football matchups.