‘So what? You want a cookie?’ - Stephen A. Smith doesn’t care about Aaron Rodgers money in extension with Packers 

Stephen A. Smith is a self-proclaimed Aaron Rodgers fan. But the ESPN analysts does not hold back when it comes to criticizing the future Hall of Famer.

Smith has dragged Aaron Rodgers for his poor play and lack of championships, so it shouldn't come as a surprise when Aaron Rodgers' new contract was announced, that he wasn't impressed. Since the Packers' loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs, Smith has largely been critical of Rodgers.

Reacting to Rodgers' extension with the Packers, Stephen A. said:

“So what? Congratulations. You want a cookie? He’s the reigning two-time league MVP, a four-time league MVP, the greatest talent at the quarterback position that I've ever seen. I’ve thrown out all those superlatives before. But for the last 11,12 years or so, I’ve watched somebody else hoist the Lombardi Trophy. I could give a damn about his money. I'm happy he got it because he deserves it. But there's only two things that come across my mind. Number one, so what? Because we knew he was going to get paid, that news broke last week. "

Stephen A. reminded Rodgers and the audience that the Packers still have to sign Davante Adams:

"And number two, and more importantly, Aaron Rodgers, could you do me a favor, please? Could you make sure that Davonte Adams gets his money? The last time I checked, that's the brother that's on the outside looking it. They tried to franchise tag him and have him play on a one-year deal knowing how violent the sport is and he can get hurt in practice.”

Strong words from Stephen A. but he is right. Rodgers should have taken into consideration his teammates before he signed that contract.

Aaron Rodgers new contract could cause issues for the Packers

The Packers and Aaron Rodgers seem to be pleased with his new contract, but you have to wonder how his teammates will feel, especially wide receiver Davante Adams who is looking for a long-term contract himself.

Adams, who has already expressed that he doesn't want the franchise tag placed on him, has to be wondering if there is going to be enough money for him?

Rodgers may have accomplished his goal of getting more money for himself, but what are the Packers going to do about Adams?

More than likely, he is going to want to be the highest-paid receiver in the league. Although Rodgers' contract may be cap friendly this year, two years from now the Packers may owe him as much as $60 million per year. If Adams signs a massive extension, his and Rodgers' bloated contracts could hurt the Packers' ability to build a competitive roster.

Only time will tell how the situation will work out in Green Bay.

