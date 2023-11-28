Stephen A. Smith “for once” agrees with Dak Prescott’s proclamation that he hasn’t “done s*** yet”

Dak Prescott has been showered with praise more weeks than not this season. However, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback isn't letting it go to his head, saying that he hadn't done "s***" yet" when asked about being included in MVP conversations around the NFL. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, reacting to the comments, agreed.

"For once, I do agree with Dak Prescott," Smith said. "He hasn't done bleep yet. I really, really am proud of him for finally saying what needs to be said. The reality is that Dak Prescott, he's no scrub. He can ball.

"But in the end, there are moments, big moments where he's come up small, which is why it explains in part, anyway, why the Dallas Cowboys haven't been in the NFC championship game, let alone Super Bowl, since 1995."

In other words, he can put up statistics, but when it's do or die in the playoffs, he doesn't "do."

Here's the full statement Prescott gave when asked about his MVP-caliber season thus far, per Yahoo Sports:

"It gives credit to everything around this team, the organization, the coaches, people just handling their business, being prepared. ... Just really, the challenge is just staying true to that process, not getting ahead, not getting overwhelmed, understanding that what I say to myself is 'I haven’t done s***.'"

Dak Prescott soars past 2022 bar

Dak Prescott at Dallas Cowboys versus Los Angeles Chargers.

Fears ran rampant that Dak Prescott was trending down after putting up 23 touchdowns to 15 interceptions in 2022. He started this season slowly behind a violent defense, so not many expected greater things out of the quarterback. However, just when it seemed that he was in for a mediocre season, he put on the afterburners.

On Oct. 9, Tony Pollard's quarterback had five touchdowns and four interceptions. He has 23 touchdowns and six interceptions this season. He also is over the 70% accuracy mark for the first time in his career.

His 23 touchdown passes match his entire production for the 2022 season with six weeks to go. CeeDee Lamb has been the No. 1 beneficiary of the turnaround as he crosses the 1000-yard mark.

With 2022 all but passed, Prescott has reason to chase the 37-touchdown pass bar he set for himself in 2020. It's a tall task, but will he end the year with a career-best stat line in the shadow of an upcoming contract negotiation with Jerry Jones?

With six weeks to play, Prescott has it all in front of him, and Trey Lance's arrival seems like eons ago.

