"Colin Kaepernick should be playing" - Stephen A. Smith amazed by how former 49ers QB doesn't have an NFL job

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick quickly became one of the most polarizing figures in sports after he started taking a knee during the National Anthem as a form of civil rights protest. Since being shunned by the league in 2016, it seems he has made an annual effort to get back to the sport he loves so much.

Most recently, Kaepernick worked out with Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Locket, and rumors have swirled around the much-maligned quarterback taking the place of Russell Wilson. Still, with the NFL Draft nearly upon us, there’s no sign that Kaepernick will sign on in Seattle or anywhere else.

According to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, it’s not going to happen. The outspoken host of First Take made his opinion clear in a recent segment and, in his usual fashion, didn’t hold back, stating that he should have been on a team already and that if it hasn’t happened by now, it isn’t going to happen.

“It’s been time for a team to sign Kaepernick. For years. It ain’t going to happen. You can throw all the passes you want. You can get all the NFL wide receivers you want out there. It ain’t going to happen.”

He went on to say:

“When he didn’t show up to that workout in Atlanta, organized by the National Football League, we were done. Period. Everybody want sit up there, everybody want to continue to get upset, continue to get upset. Colin Kaepernick was blackballed unfairly. He should have been in the league years ago.”

Smith went on to say that the teams in the NFL didn’t want to touch Colin Kaepernick over fears of being accused of racism. This was when the NFL stepped in and set up the workout in Atlanta, where twenty-six teams showed up to watch the quarterback work, only to be stood up when Kaepernick refused to sign a waiver.

Colin Kaepernick is still hopeful he will return to the NFL

Smith’s take on the situation brings up some valid points. And while it remains to be seen if Kaepernick will make it back into the league, it does seem unlikely. The talent is there. Any number of teams could sign Colin Kaepernick, and he would be an upgrade over who their starting. But there’s a good chance the activist QB has missed his opportunity.

