"He's gonna be looking depressed on the sideline" - Stephen A. Smith believes Tyreek Hill will have a difficult time with Dolphins due to Tua Tagovailoa

Tyreek Hill will be spending a lot of time standing on the sidelines, looking depressed, thanks to his new QB Tua Tagovailoa. That's the opinion of outspoken ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith.

Speaking whilst appearing in his usual spot on ESPN's First Take, Smith got into a heated debate with fellow guest Ryan Clark over who provided the greater threat to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC East.

An animated Smith fired back at Clark's assertion that the Miami Dolphins, whom Hill was traded to this offseason, had the weapons to win the division.

"All right, they got some weapons over there. All right, we get all of that, but it all comes down to what your quarterback can do and if your quarterback can't do it, he can't do it. When Tua gets out on that field and we gonna see the Cheetah himself, Tyreek Hill, looking depressed on the sideline because he open and they can't get him the ball."

Can the Dolphins make a post-season run with Tyreek Hill in their ranks?

When the Dolphins acquired the 6x Pro Bowler this offseason, it sent shockwaves throughout the league. Having formed an almost telepathic connection with Patrick Mahomes in Kansas City, many believed that the Chiefs would pay Tyreek Hill whatever he wanted in order to extend his stay.

That belief proved false, with the Chiefs up against the cap, and Hill demanding to be the highest-paid WR in the league. The two sides reached an impasse that could not be overcome.

Hill was subsequently given the option of Tua's Dolphins or Wilson's Jets in a most striking example of a no-win situation you're ever likely to see.

Florida native Hill chose Miami and was given a four-year, $120 million deal to ease the pain. With weapons like Waddle and Gesicki already in place, the Dolphins have had a very active off-season.

They added offensive talent like Armstead, Mostert and Edmonds, giving them the potential to be one of the league's most potent offenses.

Chris Blakely, CFP® @cblakely @4WhomJBellTolls @ian693 The Miami Dolphins added a lot of firepower to the offense this off season. Revamped the OL and backfield and put an offensive minded coach in place. This could be a big year for Tua! @4WhomJBellTolls @ian693 The Miami Dolphins added a lot of firepower to the offense this off season. Revamped the OL and backfield and put an offensive minded coach in place. This could be a big year for Tua!

It has been quite some time since expectations have been this high for the long-suffering Dolphins fans, but there is one huge question mark. It hangs over the head of Dolphins QB Tua.

Blessed with good accuracy but a below-average arm, Tua has struggled behind a poor O-line in his NFL career so far. The concerns expressed by Smith is a common criticism labeled at the former Alabama star.

Maurice Perkins @cretemasters @TrolledByWaddle For me to believe in Tua he must equal or better his career stats in 2022. He accumulated his career stats in 23 games, he'll have 17. Same or better in 24 less quarters. I'm pulling for the kid. @TrolledByWaddle For me to believe in Tua he must equal or better his career stats in 2022. He accumulated his career stats in 23 games, he'll have 17. Same or better in 24 less quarters. I'm pulling for the kid. https://t.co/qM4k8wZDtF

The accusations made about Tua's deep threat ability may be misplaced. He has a completion percentage of 66.2% on passes over 20 yards, and has thrown TDs passes where the ball has traveled over 50 yards in the air.

It's also very difficult to throw deep when you're running for your life, and have no WRs that can't take the top of a defense. With the Cheetah on the field and a revamped O-line, he is unlikely to have those issues this season.

