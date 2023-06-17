Stephen A. Smith blames Bill Belichick's ego for pushing post-Tom Brady Patriots into the wilderness

Bill Belichick's decision to take a road untraveled with his offensive coordinator last season continues to haunt him. Stephen A. Smith indicated on First Take that the head coach's choice may have stemmed from an inflated ego. Here's how he put it:

"It's perceived as you forcing Tom Brady out. You're 25-25 since he's been gone. When we talk about Bill Belichick, you don't question his football acumen... We get all of that. What you do question is what role did ego play?"

He continued, tearing into the decision with earnest:

"How in God's name [could] someone so brilliant [and] accomplished think that you can have a defensive coordinator and a special teams guy calling offensive plays for a second-year quarterback in the [violent] sport of football. One play could end your season, if not your career. He took an entire season for granted. Only a huge ego would do that."

Bill Belichick's recent downturn

Patriots HC at Cincinnati v New England

Bill Belichick is coming off the second season in three years under .500. After the one-year experiment with Cam Newton, the head coach decided to drop a first-round pick on Mac Jones, the last quarterback taken in the first round in 2021. In his rookie season, for about a month, the Patriots looked like the team of yore.

However, since then, it has turned out to be a small window of sunshine in an otherwise raging storm. For a franchise as historically lauded as the Patriots and still having one of the biggest two pieces to the original dynasty showing up on a daily basis, the team has fallen well below the bar.

At this point, analysts are bracing for what is likely to be the twilight of his career at 71 years old. Whether retirement calls or Robert Kraft does, not many are taking the over on how much longer the head coach has.

"If Bill Belichick tells Bill O'Brien to jump, Bill O'Brien is going to say, 'How high?'" @Realrclark25 doesn't think DeAndre Hopkins and Bill O'Brien's past will stop him from landing with the New England Patriots"If Bill Belichick tells Bill O'Brien to jump, Bill O'Brien is going to say, 'How high?'" .@Realrclark25 doesn't think DeAndre Hopkins and Bill O'Brien's past will stop him from landing with the New England Patriots 👀"If Bill Belichick tells Bill O'Brien to jump, Bill O'Brien is going to say, 'How high?'" https://t.co/dNL8IHKox1

Mac Jones gears up for potential last shot

Mac Jones at New England Patriots v Las Vegas Raiders

If things go poorly for Belichick, not many expect him to take one for his quarterback. Should the former Alabama quarterback struggle, not many are expecting to see him in a major way in 2024, which would leave the franchise with a decision to make.

Whether the Patriots attempt to use the NFL Draft again or look toward free agency, unless they trade for a quarterback, they'll be pulling levers already pulled. Could the second time be the charm or is the team stuck going in circles as the Bills, Dolphins and Jets appear to ascend?

