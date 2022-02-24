×
"P**nstar Jimmy walked off Lambeau Field with his hand raised at your expense" - Stephen A. Smith blasts Aaron Rodgers for dismal playoff record

Adam Schultz
ANALYST
Modified Feb 24, 2022 03:31 AM IST
Stephen A. Smith has blasted Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers for his poor playoff record. This season, the Packers were bundled out of the playoffs thanks to Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers.

With all the attention now surrounding the 38-year-old Rodgers and what his future looks like, Smith has had enough of the consistent air time that is being devoted to the quarterback's decision.

Smith was on ESPN's First Take and bluntly stated that while he respects the quarterback for taking his time to make a decision, due to his poor playoff record, people should not be talking about his future as he has consistently underperformed in the postseason.

"Nobody's throwing any shade on that but once you come back into this realm, and you start talking about your future, and your treatment, like it needs to be headline news, like a soap opera leading into, what's Aaron's gonna do? what's Aaron Rodgers gonna do?," Smith said.
"Then we're entitled to say, okay, let's look at what you've done and the last time we saw you, Jimmy Garoppolo, p**nstar Jimmy walked off Lambeau Field, with his hand raised at your expense and I understand it wasn't him," Smith continued.
"It was special teams that did most of the damage, special teams of Green Bay really, which was ill prepared all season long, Matt LaFleur but in the end, it still came down to Aaron Rodgers couldn't get 14 points on the board, in a playoff game and for the 11th consecutive season, he went home. That is not somebody that we should be sitting back here every day talking about," Smith finished.

What will Aaron Rodgers' decision be?

With the March 16 (beginning of the NFL free agency) deadline being mentioned by the Packers quarterback as the time by which he will make his decision, many are still unsure just exactly what the four-time MVP will do.

After his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, the 38-year-old seemed happy with the Packers organization, which has led many to think he may return. But with the second-worst salary cap in the league, it may be hard to squeeze him in.

Denver have long been the favorite for the star quarterback. His great relationship with Nathaniel Hackett, who was the Packers' offensive coordinator last year and is now the Broncos' head coach, has some people thinking that a switch to Mile High could be on the cards.

Whatever the 38-year-old decides to do with his future, one thing is for certain: Stephen A. Smith has had enough of talking about a player who has consistently underperformed in the playoffs.

Edited by Piyush Bisht
