"Every year that you're without Tom Brady, you look worse" - Stephen A. Smith blasts Bill Belichick, implies HC pushed out QB

Ever since Tom Brady made the move south to Tampa Bay, rumors have swirled as to what caused the move. The breakup of the most successful head coach and quarterback combination in NFL history is still the subject of some debate.

Outspoken NFL analyst Stephen A. Smith has never been in any doubt, placing the blame squarely on Bill Belichick. Using his usual platform on ESPN's First Take, Smith had some strong words for the New England Patriots head coach:

"That we have to say about Bill Belichick is, Bro, every year that you're without Tom Brady, you look worse. Because you didn't want to keep him there. We heard the news about Tom Brady wanting to leave because Bill Belichick wasn't that receptive to keeping him, getting Jimmy Garoppolo drafted him with a second round pick."

Smith continued:

"So the belief is Tom Brady was forced out. And Robert Kraft told me personally, I'm quoting here, if there was a way. If Tom had said, I want to stay. He'd be here. Yeah. But we all know that Bill Belichick, wouldn't, quote unquote, kiss the ring per se?"

He finally added:

"And that's why Tom said it's time for me to move on. That is attached to Bill Belichick. And so when we look at him and we see the struggles. We see what cover Tom Brady provided and the fact that you essentially pushed your cover out the door. That's where the legacy gets a bit of a stain on it because damn, the brother being gone for 2-3 years was up."

An interesting take for sure. The motives for Brady's relocation have been much debated ever since it happened and it's impossible to say for sure the exact cause of the split.

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick's acrimonious split

For two decades, Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots defeated all comers. They created not one, but two dynasties. Fans knew it would have to end sometime, most likely when Brady decided to call time on his illustrious career.

However, the he shocked the world in 2020 when he announced that he would be leaving the frigid climate of Foxboro. His destination was the hot and humid climate that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers call home.

It is considered one of the most shocking moments in NFL history and since then, rumors have circulated as to the cause. Though neither Brady nor Belichick have spoken publicly, insiders close to the team have suggested that Brady grew frustrated with Belichick. The head coach's reluctance to offer the quarterback a long-term contract extension has been cited as a factor.

Brady is also said to have grown weary at Belichick's dismissive attitude towards him, with reports claiming he felt unheard. Whatever the reason, Brady achieved instant success upon relocating to the Buccaneers, whilst Belichick has struggled in New England.

