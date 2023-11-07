Stephen A. Smith buys into Dak Prescott finally breaking 30-year Super Bowl slump

The Dallas Cowboys, led by quarterback Dak Prescott, put up a good fight against their rival, the Philadelphia Eagles, in Week 9, but fell short as they lost 28-23.

Dallas had a few big plays that could have easily changed the outcome of the game. If Prescott had converted a two-point conversion, the Cowboys would have been down by three points instead of five with minutes left in the game.

Nevertheless, the Eagles muscled out a close divisional win, but Dallas hung in until the very end. In defeat, Dak Prescott had a good outing, completing 29-out-of-44 passes for 374 yards and three touchdowns.

Despite the loss, they played a good enough game for ESPN First Take host and big-time Cowboys critic, Stephen A. Smith, to say that they are legit Super Bowl contenders.

"He's asking the question whether or not the Cowboys are legitimate contenders. I'm going to say yes. I'm going to say yes, because when I look at the talent that they have and how competitive they have the potential to be, I can't summarily, summarily dismiss that. I'm looking at their game against the Eagles. They should have won that game."

With the loss, the Cowboys have now lost their third game of the season and hold a 5-3 record, which is second-best in the NFC East. With the Eagles holding an 8-1 record, they will likely repeat as divisional winners, and Dallas will likely fight for another spot at being a wildcard team.

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys have a tough schedule to close out the 2023 regular season

Of the Dallas Cowboys' nine remaining games for the regular season, they will face five teams with winning records.

They will play Philadelphia for a second time this season on December 10 and then will have three other divisional games (two against Washington and one against New York).

Outside of their divisional games, Dallas will face the Seattle Seahawks, the Buffalo Bills, the Miami Dolphins, and the Detroit Lions. Including the Eagles, the Cowboys will have to face four playoff teams from a year ago.

A lot can happen from now until Week 18, but Dallas will be tested during the second-half of the season. Dallas, at times, has played inconsistently, but if they continue to play how they did vs. the Eagles, they can easily be a playoff team.

Do you think Dak Prescott can lead Dallas to the playoffs again?

