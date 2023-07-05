All eyes will be on Aaron Rodgers when he steps on the field with the New York Jets in September. The excitement, however, is already there, and the New York media is focused on everything Rodgers has done since becoming a Jet.

Chris Russo recently discussed how the new Jets quarterback could be bothered by media pressure on First Take, which Stephen A. Smith strongly disagreed with. Stephen A. did call out Rodgers to lead the Jets to the playoffs, stating that anything less would be a huge disappointment.

Here's what he said on First Take:

"He'll care if they're struggling in October because those games count and with everything that's transpired, he definitely has to deliver meaning. He has to show up."

"The Jets have to be a playoff team with that defense. They damn well better be a playoff team because he obviously is considered the missing ingredient."

The New York Jets played quite well last season despite having uncertainty around the quarterback position, which is why the addition of Aaron Rodgers is seen as a huge one.

The Jets have the potential to become the best team in the league, but for that to be possible, Rodgers needs to play at an elite level, which he failed to do so last season.

Aaron Rodgers has a great team around him

Aaron Rodgers: Los Angeles Rams v Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers has all kinds of weapons to work with in New York, and he will be backed by one of the best defenses in the league. He has no excuses to miss the playoffs with the Jets, and it will be interesting to see how he performs.

Last season, the four-time NFL MVP didn't play to his usual standards and the Green Bay Packers ended up missing the playoffs. With better players around him, Rodgers will hope to put in better numbers.

The Jets face a challenging schedule, but if their offense clicks, their defense is such that they can win low-scoring games as well. Rodgers will benefit from having Nathaniel Hackett as his offensive coordinator on a new team, and Jets fans are looking forward to the new season with eagerness.

