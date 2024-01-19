Stephen A. Smith calls for “drug test” for Jerry Jones after being “lied” to about Mike McCarthy

Mike McCarthy has managed to earn another year as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys and analysts as well as fans are in shock. After losing in blowout fashion to the seventh-seeded Green Bay Packers, seemingly everyone, including Stephen A. Smith, is taking potshots at Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones over his decision. Here was Smith's latest call out of Jones:

"[00:03:57] I was incredibly disappointed with Jerry Jones electing to keep Mike McCarthy because I felt lied to. I felt the world was lied to. ... Jerry Jones keeps bringing up his own mortality and the fact that he believes he's closer to the end. ...

"He is the one who said he would give anything to win another Super Bowl before his days are over. ... That was Jerry Jones himself. [00:04:53]"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He continued, explaining his disgust with the praise Jones showered on McCarthy:

"[00:06:08] I cannot tell you how utterly disgusted [I was] ... when I heard [Jones call] Mike McCarthy a championship coach. I'm like, 'what? What the hell is he talking about?' I think they should have literally grabbed him off the podium and took him for a drug test... instantly because it made no sense to me. [00:06:33]"

Mike McCarthy left to deal with potentially weaker roster and staff in 2024

Mike McCarthy at NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Green Bay Packers v Dallas Cowboys

It felt like a win-now moment for the Dallas Cowboys all season long. However, following their Wild Card bounce, the team is now left with the difficult task of keeping the roster together. Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb are due a massive contract as is defensive star Micah Parsons.

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is expected by many to have a head coaching job next season as well. This leaves Mike McCarthy with the task of getting the best out of the younger players as well as the veterans such as CeeDee Lamb who could be playing on a massive pay raise with financial protections that dilute urgency and pressure.

Of course, there's the chance that with several stars in line for a pay bump, not every player will get one this offseason. This would leave McCarthy with the unenviable task of attempting to work through potential hold-out situations in OTAs and training camp.

Put simply, losing pieces and losing motivation from others leaves even more pressure on the head coach. Will McCarthy find a way to keep the Cowboys standard of a division title over the Philadelphia Eagles, 12 wins and a playoff berth in 2024?

If any of the above quotes are used, credit First Take and H/T Sportskeeda.