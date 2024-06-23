Stephen A. Smith calls out Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly for dating backup boyfriend to "pi** of QB"

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford's wife, Kelly Stafford, has found herself in a controversy lately. Earlier this month, Kelly revealed how she had dated Matthew's backup just to "p*ss off" the Rams star quarterback and make him jealous.

Kelly's disclosure about her past didn't land well with many, including Stephen A. Smith.

Even though it's been years since this incident, Smith doesn't believe that Kelly Stafford should share such a detail in public. The analyst criticized her during the latest episode of The Stephen A. Smith Show, expressing his shock at Kelly's revelation

"If you are Mrs. Stafford, what could possibly make you think that it is okay for you to go home, after revealing to the public, 'I kicked it with his backup'. What possible, possible advantage could you peel from that with a husband of yours with?" Smith said.

Smith did note that he was not pointing fingers at the character of Kelly Stafford, noting that he had met her once and found her a "nice lady." However, he concluded his statement with a major question for Kelly.

"What would make you think that's okay?" Stephen A. Smith asked.

Kelly Stafford had mentioned dating backup boyfriend to make Matthew Stafford jealous

On June 11, Kelly Stafford made an appearance on the 'Off the Vine With Kaitlyn Bristowe' podcast. During her time on the podcast, Kelly detailed a lot of things, including her relationship timeline with Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford.

"At first, I hated him. I loved him. I dated the backup to piss him off, which worked. He was the bad boy too like Matthew's so sweet and Southern gentleman and all that stuff and the backup was the complete opposite. It upset him which it worked thankfully," Kelly said. (3:46)

According to Kelly, she decided to go with the backup because Mattew was more inclined towards casual dating. Kelly, on the other hand, wanted a serious relationship with the quarterback and picked her backup boyfriend as a way to achieve it.

When we talk about their relationship, there isn't any solid date to when their relationship began. However, Kelly and Matthew started dating seriously somewhere between 1998 and 2000. After almost a decade of being together, the two decided to exchange vows and get married in 2015.

In nine years of their marriage, they became parents to four beautiful daughters: Tyler, Hunter, Chandler and Sawyer. Kelly loves her family and often posts pictures with her kids and her husband on her social media profiles. The story of Kelly and Matthew's courtship had a happy ending.