The Dallas Cowboys had no mercy against the New York Giants, obliterating their division rivals for the second time in 2023, this time with a 49-17 score - but all of the Giants' points came during garbage time, with the game decided by halftime with ease.

Even though the Giants have one of the strongest fan bases in the league, and a game against the Cowboys always attracts great audiences, it was clear that this game would be a no-contest right from the start. The disparity between the two teams is massive, and with Daniel Jones out for the season, there was no way this game would be close.

First Take host and noted ESPN analyst criticized the game being picked to be live on national TV, with no possibility of the game being close - Dak Prescott against Tommy DeVito is a big difference in quarterback quality.

Are the Dallas Cowboys real contenders in the NFC?

The Dallas Cowboys are major playoff contenders, but they lost in the previous two years to the San Francisco 49ers, who are the favorites in the NFC alongside the Philadelphia Eagles. They decided not to bolster the roster prior to the trade deadline - while overpaying is never good, Dallas' inactivity to improve a possible championship push could haunt them later in the year, especially looking at their direct rivals.

They need to start beating these direct contenders, though. The Cowboys already lost to the San Francisco 49ers by a huge margin and also couldn't complete the comeback against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 9. It doesn't matter if you're a contender - when January comes, you need to beat good teams. Plain and simple.

Dak Prescott contract

Dak Prescott in the third season on a four-year, $160 contract, which he signed before the 2021 season.

Prescott has a base salary of $31 million for 2023 while holding a cap hit of $49.1 million, which is the highest on Dallas' roster and the third-highest in the entire league for 2023.

A contract extension is coming for the quarterback, and even EVP Stephen Jones has already said that it's also the franchise's plan.