Stephen A. Smith claims Donald Trump could "cause civil war" in the US if former president takes office again

Stephen A. Smith isn’t shy about speaking his mind. While he became a household name for his sports-related opinion on ESPN’s First Take, he uses his eponymous show to comment on social and political issues.

This time, the outspoken media personality painted a picture of what could happen if Donald Trump wins a second term as United States president. The “Straight Shooter” author painted a grim narrative if the Republican returned to the White House.

Stephen A. Smith sees a nation in conflict if Donald Trump becomes US president again

Speaking to OutKick’s Clay Travis, Stephen A. Smith said about Donald Trump:

“When I look at Trump, here's where I think that all of his supporters should take something into consideration. I think he's so divisive that he could potentially cause civil war in this country. That's my concern about him. What I would ask the Republicans is this: Somebody like DeSantis would vote right along how he'd vote.”

“They try to implement policies like he's implementing it. Nikki Haley as well. I mean, what are you talking about? They would do the things that Trump does, they would just do it with considerably more decorum and there I say decency as opposed to being so divisive where you ultimately cause civil war in this country.”

Polls consistently show Donald Trump as the leading Republican Party nominee for the 2024 US Presidential Elections. Florida governor Ron DeSantis is a distant second, while former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, Vivek G. Ramaswamy,

However, he faces 91 felony counts in two federal districts and two state courts. He has been accused of fraud, defamation, sexual assault, mishandling of confidential documents, and election subversion.

These charges could lead to millions of dollars in fines, closure of his businesses, and years in prison if proven guilty.

Stephen A. Smith has concerns about Joe Biden’s physical and mental capability if he remains president

While Stephen A. Smith called out Donald Trump for his divisiveness, he also criticized President Joe Biden’s capability to run the office in peak form if he were to win another term.

Smith said:

“My issue is this: it's statesmanship, so definitely I get where they're coming from. But you gotta show the ability to not just be confident and cogent, alert, and vibrant. These things come into play. But the ability to show and display, there's no reason to doubt that you'll be this way for the next four years.

"But when I'm thinking about Biden, you have to show that ability. You haven't been. There has been flagrant slippage.”

Joe Biden will be 82 years old in 2024. He would be 86 if he served a second term as US President.