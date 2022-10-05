"I'm considered cruel to the Cowboys"- Stephen A. Smith bizarrely claims he is just trying to protect the Dallas side

One of the more surprising teams through the first four weeks of the NFL season is the Dallas Cowboys. So far in the regular season, the Cowboys have a 3-1 record in the NFC East. ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith spoke about how he's considered cruel to the Cowboys because of his realistic outlook on the team, as he thinks they're destined to eventually fall off.

Smith said:

"You know what you asked me at the beginning of football season, you see, can 88 be a true number one? Yeah. Look at the video coming back. Hey. Hey, listen. I was so busy. He showed up against the Commanders. I'm so tired. Oh, man. Division. I got to play. I said, here's the thing. Here's the thing, y'all. Do you notice that in the four games that they played that the Dallas Cowboys ranked 27th against the rush? Did you know that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ran for about 150 yards and 52 yards against them? Did you know that the Giants ran up about 167 yards?"

Smith added that he's considered cruel to the Cowboys because he's trying to brace them from their fall that's coming after somehow being 3-1.

Smith added:

"I mean, that's not having a quarterback. And number one quarterback, number one receiver, nothing. They ran for just six, seven yards against them. They went against the Commanders last week and the Commanders ran for about 100 yards. Listen, I keep trying to do this. I'm kind of like, see, I'm considered cruel to the Cowboys. But, John, I really love looking out the yard. I'm trying to brace you from that fall that's coming."

Cooper Rush is 3-0 as the Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback this season

Washington Commanders v Dallas Cowboys

Part of the reason why the Cowboys are one of the more surprising teams is because they've reached the amount of success that they have with their backup.

Cooper Rush took over as the Dallas Cowboys' starting quarterback in the 4th quarter of their week one game vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when Prescott fractured his right thumb after getting hit.

He's started the last three games for the Cowboys and has gone 3-0 in Prescott's absence. He has beaten the Cincinnati Bengals, Cowboys, and Giants this season and is expected to start Sunday vs. the Los Angeles Rams on the road.

