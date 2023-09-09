It is official: Mina Kimes is staying with ESPN in for at least three more years.

Back on September 6, the New York Post reported that the veteran NFL host had signed a $1.7-million deal to remain with the sports broadcasting giant until at least the 2026-27 NFL season, when parent company ABC airs the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2000s.

It puts Kimes on the same pay grade as her NFL Live co-host Marcus "Swagu" Spears, who inked a four-year extension over the spring.

Stephen A Smith defends Mina Kimes' new ESPN contract

While many are glad that ESPN decided to retain one of its premier talents amidst massive layoffs, others are not so happy, as a caller relayed to First Take star Stephen A Smith on his eponymous show.

Smith went on a tirade at those critics, saying:

"F**k them, you can't be fazed by them. You know what the haters really are? People that are upset that they are not you or they're not in your position, that's what they really are. Mina Kimes is worthy, I'm telling you as a colleague, she is worthy of $1.7 million a year. She is a brilliant mind, she's very smart, she's very dedicated, she's very knowledgeable, and I think she makes good television."

Nick Adams among critics of Mina Kimes' new ESPN contract

Perhaps the highest-profile critic of Mina Kimes' new contract was Nick Adams. The Australian-born political commentator posted this on X in response to the news:

Kimes and ESPN colleague Ryan Clark responded in kind:

But Adams was not going to back down:

"This is what the sports media world has devolved into. They don't want you to turn on the television and see a group of alpha males talking about football; instead, they want you to be graded and listen to a woke female who quite frankly does not know the difference between defensive holding and pass interference!"

At the end of the video, he also implored ESPN to replace Kimes with former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Adams was not alone in criticizing Kimes. Bobby Burack, a columnist for OutKick, also criticized the signing, comparing it to that of Pat McAfee:

"Paying McAfee while laying 20 people off is a bad look. Paying Kimes while laying 20 people off is a good look. That is according to the sports media. They say Kimes earned it. Of course, that is not true. None of it is. It was McAfee, not Kimes, who earned it."

As of this writing, the Seattle Seahawks fan is expecting her first child with music producer Nick Sylvester.