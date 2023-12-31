Jimmy Johnson was honored in a moving Ring of Honor ceremony for the Cowboys, and Stephen A. Smith and Colin Cowherd were among personalities in the NFL world cheering him on. For many years, Jerry Jones refused to honor the Super Bowl-winning coach as he had a fallout that lasted the better part of three decades.

And there was a feeling that the failure by the Dallas Cowboys to honor their manager who delivered back-to-back championships was the reason why the team has not been won the Super Bowl this century. Never mind winning it all, they have never been to the NFC Championship since the turn of the millennium.

Many in the NFL world were, therefore, moved by Jerry Johnson finally swallowing his pride and honoring Jimmy Johnson. Prominent observers believe that this could change the fortunes of America's team, where they are finally competing for championships again.

Stephen A. Smith and Colin Cowherd moved by Jimmy Johnson's Ring of Honor ceremony for the Cowboys

Stephen A. Smith is no fan of the Cowboys. Colin Cowherd himself has been harsh on the franchise from time to time. But even hardened commentators were moved by watching Jimmy Johnson finally finding a place in the Dallas Ring of Honor.

Here are some of the best reactions from the NFL world on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Skip Bayless, noted Cowboys fan, calls Jimmy Johnson the greatest coach of all time

Think about the legend of the Dallas Cowboys. The most valuable franchise! America's Team! All of that came about because some great men took what was an expansion franchise to the top of the league. Tom Landry was the coach who was responsible for most of the early successes that they had.

But Skip Bayless, who has never been shy to offend sensibilities, said that Jimmy Johnson is the greatest coach that the Cowboys have ever had. The Dallas fan said that having seen both of them, he gives the edge to the back-to-back Super Bowl-winning coach.

Ulimately, Johnson might privately bask in the glory of all those singing his praises, but in public he was as gracious as ever. In his induction ceremony, he thanked his assitant coaches and players before anybody else, before moving on to the Cowboys fans. He also thanked his family for all the sacrifices they had made. In that moment, the former Dallas head coach showed just why he is so beloved by his former players and generations of fans.