Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a 20-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 14. They have lost three of their last four games and are currently 8-5 on the season.

Inconsistent performance and frequent drops by the Chiefs' wide receivers have earned them a lot of flak from the media. The team could have easily been 12-1 if their wide receivers hadn't made egregious mistakes.

Despite this, Kelce defended his teammates and slammed the media for criticizing them. Stephen A. Smith, who has been harsh on the Chiefs' receivers this season, didn't hold back after hearing what Kelce said.

He doubled down on criticism of Travis Kelce's teammates and said:

"Travis Kelce you need to stop, respectfully bro stop that. Your receivers have dropped 33 passes this year 33 dawg, and all the covid vaccine commercials with that smile on your face go hide that, hell rather than getting the vaccine shot they need to get some velcro or something attached to their damn hand so they'll catch the damn football, come on bro.

"It ain't like it's Stephen A. out there trying to catch a damn touchdown, these are professionals, I mean come on y'all are the reigning defending Super Bowl champions. There's no Tyreek Hill there just like there wasn't one last year, the only thing y'all missing is Juju Smith-Schuster, what's the problem?

"You got receivers dropping passes, dropping first down passes, on third downs failing to convert third downs, you got them dropping touchdown passes, and then you got cats lining off offsides.”

The Kansas City Chiefs' receivers are leading the league in drops, and not only the media but also the fans have gotten fed up with them. Skyy Moore, Kadarius Toney, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling have underperformed massively, which has hurt the team.

Travis Kelce, along with Isiah Pacheco and Rashee Rice, have provided good contributions to the Patrick Mahomes-led offense, but they need other players to stop making mistakes as well.

Travis Kelce and the Chiefs face a tricky test in Week 15

In Week 15, the Chiefs will face the New England Patriots. Despite their struggles this season, the Patriots have a formidable defense that could pose a challenge to the Chiefs' offense.

To get the win against the Patriots, Travis Kelce and his teammates need to bring their A-game on Sunday to get back to winning ways. The Chiefs tight end has 80 receptions for 896 yards and five touchdowns in 12 games this season.

Despite all of the retirement rumors, Kelce is still producing at an elite level and is on pace for another 1000-yard receiving season.

