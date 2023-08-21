Stefon Diggs caused much speculation among pundits earlier this offseason when he missed practice time. Many assumed he was unhappy with the organization, although those assertions merely remained rumors. That is, until now.

Speaking on First Take, Stephen A. Smith confidently claimed that the receiver is beyond reconciliation and wants out:

"...Stefon Diggs, this brother ...clearly wasn't happy, walked out, didn't want to talk to nobody. They came into training camp, they had some friction they had to get settled.

"Brother wants out, by the way, I'm just telling you what I know. I got my own sources. Brother didn't want to be in Buffalo anymore I'll tell you right now. I have my sources."

What options does Stefon Diggs have for getting away from Josh Allen?

At this point, the wide receiver is tied to a monstrous contract that he is nowhere near clearing. He's in the second year of a deal that runs through the 2027 season. The team doesn't start saving money by cutting him until after the 2024 season. As such, his options are limited.

Diggs' first lever to pull would be to request a trade. Teams might jump at the chance to get him, but not many are prepared to make a blockbuster trade this time of year. They either don't have the resources organized for a trade or, as they are currently evaluating their rosters, many would argue they don't even know what they have.

Without seeing any players in regular season action at any point in the last eight months, teams are limited in their knowledge of who's valuable and who is not. Another option for the Buffalo Bills receiver would be to solicit the team to rework his deal so they could release him.

The lever might be unprecedented territory and could run into some issues with the NFLPA, but Odell Beckham Jr. proved that requesting a release during the season isn't entirely unprecedented territory. Beckham won the Super Bowl that year as a result of his sense of urgency.

Will Diggs follow through on his desires and claw his way out of Aaron Rodgers' division?

