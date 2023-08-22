Stephen A. Smith has positioned himself as Darth Vader in the eyes of Dak Prescott fans and Dallas Cowboys fans at large. Well, it appears that Darth Vader is turning back to the light side as the villain has announced he is switching sides. Here's how he put it:

"I've gotten to the point where I've had my fun. I'm gonna continue to have fun but I've been right for 28 years. And it does get to a point where it's boring being right... Jerry Jones, my buddy. That's my buddy... I want him to have one last shining moment of glory, even if it means me dealing with the nauseating fans of the Dallas Cowboys."

He continued, professing his love for the players on the squad:

"Y'all have suffered enough. I gotta admit, I just got so much love for Micah Parsons. That's my brother. I love him and Diggs, man, those are my boys. Man. I love them to death... I got mad love for them, man."

He also clarified that his main problem has been with Cowboys fans, not the players themselves.

Dak Prescott's path to Super Bowl LVIII becomes an internal struggle

Dak Prescott at Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles

With Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers out of the conference, one could argue that Jalen Hurts and the San Francisco 49ers are the biggest obstacles keeping the quarterback out of the Big Game.

Outside of those two forces, seemingly only an unplanned explosion from some quiet corner of the conference could keep the quarterback stuck in the bottom of the playoff picture.

Jalen Hurts has seen his offensive and defensive coordinators skip town and the 49ers have no guarantees at quarterback with injuries seemingly becoming a yearly routine.

As such, the biggest behemoth staring down the Cowboys is the quarterback. Will he be able to push out the mental demons and take the wins that are presented to him?

At this point on the plus side of 30, Dak Prescott is entering a period of common plateauing for quarterbacks as their salaries balloon and their teammates become cheaper. Patrick Mahomes is already getting a taste of a weaker roster after looking for a way to stay afloat without Tyreek Hill for a second season.

As it stands, Dak Prescott has a list of quality franchise players under his command. If the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys enters into another massive deal, it will become that much more difficult to keep those stars around. In other words, the time for the quarterback is now.

