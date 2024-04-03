Stephen A. Smith declares Stefon Diggs “should be thankful” for where Bills chose to send “annoyed” wide receiver

Stefon Diggs has a new home and as far as weather is concerned, it would be tough to find a better place than where he went. Diggs is now a member of the Houston Texans following a trade from Buffalo.

Speaking shortly after the news was announced on Wednesday, NFL analysts Mad Dog Russo and Stephen A. Smith gave their two cents on the earth-shattering trade.

"I think Buffalo, this is the right move for the Bills," Russo said. "He had been here a long time. He gets annoyed if he doesn't get the ball. ... I think Buffalo, it was time for them to move on."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Stephen A. Smith went on to say that Diggs should be grateful for his fate.

"The man has wanted out. He lost belief in the franchise. He believed they missed the window and he was wearing his emotion on his sleeve," Smith said. "He should be thankful because the Buffalo Bills sent him to a really, really good [place]."

Expand Tweet

By sending Stefon Diggs to join CJ Stroud, the Bills minimized the chances of the decision coming back to bite the team in a future playoff game.

That said, the wide receiver still remains a force in the AFC, and should the Buffalo Bills wish to get to the Super Bowl in the next couple of years, there's a chance that the road could at least partially run through the Houston Texans.

Stefon Diggs joins third NFL team with hopes of rebounding

Stefon Diggs at Dallas Cowboys vs. Buffalo Bills

With a new team, Diggs would like to carry on the momentum he generates in the first half into the second half, something he has struggled in recent years.

While many would be impressed with the wide receiver's production in 2022 and 2023 under Josh Allen at face value, a deeper dive into the numbers reveals a startling trend. Stefon Diggs started both the 2022 and 2023 seasons on fire but fell off in the second half of each season.

In 2023, Stefon Diggs had five games of at least 100 yards in the first six games. After that, he failed to cross that mark for the rest of the season. One year earlier, he started 2022 hot as well. By the end of Week 9, he had earned at least 100 yards six times. In the final half of the year, he earned 100 yards just once.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Get Up" and H/T Sportskeeda.