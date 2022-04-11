"It was heartwrenching" - Stephen A. Smith has emotional response to Dwayne Haskins’ death

Dwyane Haskins and his death were discussed by Stephen A. Smith on the ESPN show First Take.

Smith stated how the quarterback’s passing was heartwrenching and how his heart went out to his wife, Kalabrya:

“It was heartwrenching. It ruined the weekend, to be quite honest with you. The news was shocking. A lot of us didn't expect to hear something like that. Mike Tomlin said it best you know, you see it on the screen there how devastated he is, loss of words. You almost find yourself in that position. 24 years of age. A good dude by anybody who's ever been around them. People talked about his infectious smile. Yeah, at Ohio State, the 50 touchdowns, and beating Michigan in Ann Arbor, and all of this other stuff. And that doesn’t really matter at this point. My heart goes out to his wonderful wife. He just got married in March of 2021. Had a bright future. Just smart and a really, really decent person at his core. And to have something like this happen to him. It's just sometimes you just look at life and you know; it seems cruel at times. And then you think about the angelic individuals that certain people are.”

Jenny Taft @JennyTaft My heart is so heavy for his family, friends, and Buckeye Nation. The most infectious smile. RIP Dwayne Haskins.My heart is so heavy for his family, friends, and Buckeye Nation. @OhioStateFB The most infectious smile. RIP Dwayne Haskins. 🙏 My heart is so heavy for his family, friends, and Buckeye Nation. @OhioStateFB https://t.co/HgBJmU1mBo

Smith concluded his statement by saying how devastated both the NFL and the sports community are about his death and how sad it is that he’s no longer among us:

“And then you say, ‘hey, maybe God just called them home a little bit earlier because they were too good for this place.’ That's the only thing that you could deduce from it at the end of the day, because he was really, really a good guy, by everybody, according to everybody who has known him, with that infectious smile of his. And it's just a damn shame that he's not here with us any longer. The NFL community and the sports community is devastated. Because guys like that, you want to see around for a long, long time to come. And it's just sad that he's gone.”

What happened to Dwayne Haskins?

Haskins, while with the Ohio State Buckeyes

While walking down a highway on the South Florida highway, Haskins was struck by a dump truck in an accident and pronounced dead at the scene. He was just 24 years old.

The quarterback was in South Florida with other Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks, running backs, and wide receivers training for the upcoming season.

Joey Kaufman @joeyrkaufman The makeshift memorial for Dwayne Haskins outside Ohio Stadium: The makeshift memorial for Dwayne Haskins outside Ohio Stadium: https://t.co/8jzPFSp2j1

He’s survived by his wife and parents, Tamara Haskins and Dwayne Haskins Sr. Thoughts and prayers for his family and loved ones in their time of mourning.

