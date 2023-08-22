Most assume that Dak Prescott's 2022 season was an aberration and expect him to bounce back in some form or fashion this season. However, Stephen A. Smith claims this is just the tip of the iceberg.

Speaking on First Take, Smith outlined why he believed that things are only going to get worse for the quarterback. Here's how he put it:

"My point is you got Brandon Cooks now with CeeDee Lamb with Gallup without the safety net that was Dalton Schutz. And so on one hand, you're saying 'well, okay, my offensive coordinator is not with us anymore Kellen Moore.' So we're going to run the football more, milk the clock, spare the defense a little bit." [2:15 onwards in the below video]

He continued, explaining that losing the tight end and the offensive coordinator will create more mistakes (i.e interceptions) than a season ago:

"But on the other hand, because you're not secured with that tight end, you're going to put more air under the ball because you're gonna throw that bad boy," added Smith. "And when you do that, that opens the floodgates for some more mistakes. And that is what I anticipate will happen."

Dak Prescott's 2022 season serves as big win and big loss for Cowboys QB

Dak Prescott at NFC Divisional Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers

Dak Prescott's 2022 season has gone down as arguably the worst of his career. Injury trouble and league-leading interception numbers left fans wanting more from the quarterback this year. However, it also was a massive step in the right direction in at least one respect.

Prescott will go down as the quarterback that felled Tom Brady once and for all. He also became the quarterback who gave the Cowboys their first road playoff victory in decades. While the regular season serves as one to forget, the quarterback did slam the door shut on Tom Brady's time in the NFL with a resounding 31-14 victory over No. 12.

In the end, the Dallas Cowboys QB went 8-4 in 12 games of action, throwing for 23 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He also completed about 66 per cent of his passes, meaning that out of every three passes attempted, he completed about two. In 2021, the quarterback's previous season, he threw for 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, completing 68.8 per cent of his passes.

Will the 2023 version of Dak Prescott be a step towards his 2021 self or will it continue down the path began in 2022?

