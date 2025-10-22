  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Stephen A. Smith gives clear verdict on Dak Prescott-led Cowboys’ odds of winning NFC East

Stephen A. Smith gives clear verdict on Dak Prescott-led Cowboys’ odds of winning NFC East

By Andre Castillo
Modified Oct 22, 2025 02:09 GMT
Stephen A. Smith gives clear verdict on Dak Prescott-led Cowboys&rsquo; odds of winning NFC East - via Getty/CMS
Stephen A. Smith gives clear verdict on Dak Prescott-led Cowboys’ odds of winning NFC East - via Getty/CMS

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are looking to return to the playoffs after a year's absence, but Stephen A. Smith is refusing to give them respect.

Ad

On Tuesday's episode of ESPN's First Take, the veteran sportscaster said when asked about whether America's Team would clinch the NFC East in 2025. He bluntly replied:

"Hell no."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Throughout seven games, Prescott has proven himself an early MVP candidate. He leads the league in completions at 185 and is second in passing yards and passing touchdowns while committing only three turnovers - all by way of interception - and none in his last four games.

The only thing holding Prescott and the Cowboys back from being elite is the defense, which has proven to be quite poor, especially in the wake of Micah Parsons' departure. It currently has the most overall yards and passing yards allowed per game at 401.6 and 260.3, respectively.

Ad

As The Lead's Joseph Amoateng puts it:

"Cowboys fans can call themselves lucky that they live in the one world where they’re 3-3-1. Or, they can thank their all-world QB who’s lit the league ablaze. Don’t let this historically bad defense distract from the fact that Dak Prescott is going scorched earth on the NFL, and he has put his hat in the ring for best QB on planet Earth."
Ad

Colin Cowherd: Dak Prescott needs more respect

This past Sunday could not have gone any better for Dak Prescott, who had 264 yards and three passing touchdowns in a 44-22 rout of the Washington Commanders.

It bolstered said MVP chances, but not everyone has exactly been warming up to them. Colin Cowherd tried to stoke interest in him on Monday's episode of his FS1 show The Herd:

Ad
“He’s 9th in MVP odds. That’s insane! He’s got to be near the top. I always thought he was the classic sort of high-floor, low-ceiling quarterback. ...I'm watching Dak yesterday. He's taken so many snaps, from high school to Mississippi State to Dallas. He is so composed in the pocket. He doesn't get frenetic.”
Ad

Prescott and the Cowboys next visit the Denver Broncos this coming Sunday. Kickoff is at 3:25 pm CT on CBS.

About the author
Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo

Twitter icon

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Andre Castillo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications