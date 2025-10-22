Stephen A. Smith gives clear verdict on Dak Prescott-led Cowboys’ odds of winning NFC East

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are looking to return to the playoffs after a year's absence, but Stephen A. Smith is refusing to give them respect.On Tuesday's episode of ESPN's First Take, the veteran sportscaster said when asked about whether America's Team would clinch the NFC East in 2025. He bluntly replied:&quot;Hell no.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThroughout seven games, Prescott has proven himself an early MVP candidate. He leads the league in completions at 185 and is second in passing yards and passing touchdowns while committing only three turnovers - all by way of interception - and none in his last four games.The only thing holding Prescott and the Cowboys back from being elite is the defense, which has proven to be quite poor, especially in the wake of Micah Parsons' departure. It currently has the most overall yards and passing yards allowed per game at 401.6 and 260.3, respectively.As The Lead's Joseph Amoateng puts it:&quot;Cowboys fans can call themselves lucky that they live in the one world where they’re 3-3-1. Or, they can thank their all-world QB who’s lit the league ablaze. Don’t let this historically bad defense distract from the fact that Dak Prescott is going scorched earth on the NFL, and he has put his hat in the ring for best QB on planet Earth.&quot;Colin Cowherd: Dak Prescott needs more respectThis past Sunday could not have gone any better for Dak Prescott, who had 264 yards and three passing touchdowns in a 44-22 rout of the Washington Commanders.It bolstered said MVP chances, but not everyone has exactly been warming up to them. Colin Cowherd tried to stoke interest in him on Monday's episode of his FS1 show The Herd:“He’s 9th in MVP odds. That’s insane! He’s got to be near the top. I always thought he was the classic sort of high-floor, low-ceiling quarterback. ...I'm watching Dak yesterday. He's taken so many snaps, from high school to Mississippi State to Dallas. He is so composed in the pocket. He doesn't get frenetic.”Prescott and the Cowboys next visit the Denver Broncos this coming Sunday. Kickoff is at 3:25 pm CT on CBS.