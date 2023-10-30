Stephen A. Smith gives Dak Prescott backhanded complement for defeating Matthew Stafford's Rams

On Sunday, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys were able to beat the Los Angeles Rams with ease, as Sean McVay's team couldn't put much of a challenge in a 43-20 loss that was decided by the end of the first half.

Dak Prescott himself had a nice day, completing 25 out of 31 passes for four touchdowns and 304 yards, albeit with an interception. He led his team with such ease that he was able to leave the game early, with Cooper Rush taking over in the fourth quarter.

When asked on First Take who played better on Sunday between Prescott and Jalen Hurts, Stephen A. Smith didn't hesitate to answer:

Speaker: So Stephen, who was more impressive yesterday, was it Dak Prescott or Jalen hurts?

Stephen A. Smith: Well, I'm gonna say Dak Prescott. I mean, the reality is, is that, you know, when I looked at him in a way that he's before him, in a way, they jumped out and all over the Los Angeles Rams, they were 33 to 3. I have to give credit where credit is due. I mean, the dead clock is right twice a day. I'm not going to sit up there and dog them all. 16 weeks. That's the majority of the time - I have a reason to do so. Yesterday wasn't one of those times.

Dak Prescott contract

He's in the third season on a four-year, $160 contract he signed before the 2021 season. He has a base salary of $31 million for 2023 while holding a cap hit of $49.1 million, which is the highest on the Dallas Cowboys' roster and the third-highest in the entire league for 2023.

A contract extension is coming for the quarterback, and even EVP Stephen Jones has already said that this is the franchise's plan.

Dallas Cowboys next game

A major game is coming for the team, with the Cowboys traveling to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in a game that will have big consequences for the NFC East fight.

Prescott and Jalen Hurts will go head-to-head - if the Cowboys lose, they'll be two and a half games behind in the NFC East with half a season gone.