"You are an embarrassment to the legacy" - Stephen A. Smith annihilates Ravens defense after shocking loss to Dolphins

One of the craziest games and results from Week 2 was the Miami Dolphins defeating the Baltimore Ravens, 42-38.

The Dolphins rallied and scored 21 straight points in the fourth quarter after trailing 35-14. After the Ravens retook the lead with a Justin Tucker field goal, the Dolphins responded with their fourth-quarter touchdown to win the game.

It's the first time since 2006 that a team has comeback from a 21-point deficit entering the 4th quarter THE DOLPHINS (+152 ML) HAVE DONE IT

ESPN First Take analyst Stephen A. Smith went off on Baltimore's defense after allowing the Dolphins to come back and win, calling them "an embarrassment." Smith said:

"I would like to remind you that the Baltimore Ravens are a catastrophe. Let me look into this camera to say the Baltimore Ravens should be ashamed of themselves. You are an embarrassment to the legacy of previous Baltimore Ravens defense Ray Lewis, Ed Reed, Terrell Suggs and the crew.

Smith added that in the last 19 games, the Ravens had had the worst pass defense in the NFL.

Very early but we can’t assume this defense is just going to return to form. 2021 Ravens defense Rankings Rush Def 1stPass Def 32ndTotal Yards 25thPoints 19th2022 through 2 weeksRush Def 8thPass Def 32ndTotal Yards 32ndPoints 23rdVery early but we can’t assume this defense is just going to return to form.

He added:

"John Harbaugh was the coach when Ray Lewis in that reading those boys was winning Super Bowl OC. He was there for one of them. We remember what he brought to the table. He is accustomed to seeing a level of defense that is synonymous with greatness. Okay. This is not that. This is not the defense."

Baltimore has always been known for their stout defense. But their performances in the first two games left much to be desired.

Tua Tagovailoa and Lamar Jackson have career days

Miami Dolphins v Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson and Tua Tagovailoa combined for 787 passing yards, nine passing touchdowns, 120 rushing yards, and a rushing touchdown.

Tagovailoa threw for 469 yards and six touchdowns; both were career highs.

Jackson rushed for 119 yards and a touchdown while throwing for 318 yards and three touchdowns. Jackson also set a new career-high with a 79-yard rushing touchdown, the longest of his already incredible NFL career.

:

LAMAR JACKSON GOES 79 YARDS FOR THE TOUCHDOWN.

Jackson's incredible performance further strengthened his proposition of securing a lucrative long-term, probably record-shattering, contract extension with the Ravens.

On the other hand, Tagovailova will hope his best performance to date will act as a springboard for his career in a crucial season for the quarterback. If he fails to deliver, the Dolphins might look to make a change at the quarterback position.

And rumors suggest that the quarterback Tagovailova beat on Sunday could be vying for his job in 2023.

