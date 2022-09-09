Lamar Jackson to the Dolphins? QB reveals why he liked tweet of him in Miami jersey

Lamar Jackson is working against the clock to get an extension done with his current team, the Baltimore Ravens. He's been with them since 2018 when they spent the 32nd pick on him and would like to remain there for the foreseeable future.

While the Friday deadline for an extension is self-imposed by Jackson, time is still running short and there's no indication the two sides are about to agree on a deal.

As a result, it looks very strange when a quarterback likes a picture of himself photoshopped into another NFL team's jersey. A photo surfaced online of the Ravens quarterback wearing a Miami Dolphins jersey, and the quarterback found the post rather enjoyable, according to Outkick.

Kevin Oestreicher @koestreicher34 Lamar Jackson liked a picture of himself in a Dolphins jersey Lamar Jackson liked a picture of himself in a Dolphins jersey https://t.co/EltIT34c2g

While it is true that NFL fans always photoshop notable free agents or free agents-to-be into their team's jersey, this one is particularly accurate.

It was rumored that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross wanted to draft Jackson in 2018. The Ravens star is originally from the area and played high school football nearby.

Does that mean he is interested in signing with the Dolphins if the Ravens can't get him a deal he likes? He would say, it doesn't necessarily mean that.

Jonas Shaffer @jonas_shaffer On the @GoJoShow , Lamar Jackson basically says he liked a tweet of himself in a Dolphins jersey as a joke for everyone who thinks he wants out of Baltimore. On the @GoJoShow, Lamar Jackson basically says he liked a tweet of himself in a Dolphins jersey as a joke for everyone who thinks he wants out of Baltimore. https://t.co/kdc6F54CYX

On the GoJo Show, Jackson revealed why he liked the picture. Sometimes athletes forget that people can see what they like and do things without realizing, but the quarterback says he did it on purpose:

"I love being here [Baltimore]. I tweeted it before, like, this is where I want to be at. Now, I'm seeing things like, 'Oh, he wants out.' cause I'm liking stuff. Well, yeah, cause I see y'all engaging in that way. All right, I'll play back. I like something. I'm like shooting my shots on social media."

There's always a chance the former MVP does end up in Miami, as Tua Tagavailoa is facing a make-or-break year.

Is Lamar Jackson going to get an extension?

The Ravens quarterback has stated he will stop negotiating on Friday, just two days before they play their first game. That doesn't give the two sides much time left before they see what happens in the next free agency period.

At this point, it doesn't seem likely that a deal will get done. They've gone back and forth all offseason without much progress, so with the clock running out, it looks like the quarterback will enter free agency.

