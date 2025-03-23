Stephen A. Smith did not hold back against Robert Griffin III after the former's comments about Jackie Robinson and the second Trump administration's actions seemingly drew the latter's ire. The Department of Defense temporarily deleted a page about the baseball player's service with the term "DEI" reportedly added as part of the URL, before they restored it.

Stephen A. Smith called that out on ESPN, blasting the current administration for their initial error, which prompted Robert Griffin III to put out a post on X/Twitter saying that sports shows should not be politicized. He followed that up with a response saying that Jackie Robinson's breaking of baseball's racial barrier, while deserving of sincere praise, was not inherently political.

Stephen A. Smith took issue with that and fired back at Robert Griffin III, saying,

“RGIII, respectfully, my brother, you sound ignorant. You sound utterly clueless. First of all, when Jackie Robinson integrated baseball in 1947, are you trying to say race wasn’t politicized in 1947 or beforehand?"

The ESPN host challenged the former quarterback and asked whether the Dodgers management specifically choosing the baseball player because his military service meant he would be more disciplined in the face of racial attacks was a fluke. Smith continued,

"Like Branch Rickey for the Dodgers didn’t specifically choose him because he knew he would need his temperament? As a former military man who exercised discipline as opposed to reacting violently to the racial venom that was thrown in his direction? You are trying to tell me politics have nothing to do with that?"

Stephen A. Smith challenges Robert Griffin III to speak to him directly after Jackie Robinson fallout

Stephen A. Smith asked his former colleague to reach out to him directly if he has a problem. Throwing a challenge to Robert Griffin III, the ESPN host said,

“RGIII, at some point in time, my brother, you are going to have to show your hand and stop tap dancing like the late-great Gregory Hines... Figuratively speaking, you have got to stop dancing around issues. Brother, if you got something to say, say it. If you have got a problem with Stephen A., say it by name. What’s the problem? Because I certainly don’t have any problem with you."

Smith also addressed RGIII's departure from ESPN saying the former quarterback was coming across as bitter for having had to leave.

“Let me tell you RGIII, an unknown secret that you may not have realized. You see, you come across as someone that’s bitter about being gone from ESPN... people at ESPN didn’t like you bro... You know the names. I said names as in plural."

Stephen A. Smith continued by saying that he advocated for Robert Griffin III to remain in the network, adding,

"Do you know why I can say that to you RGIII? Because I’m not one of those people. I actually loved you on First Take. Every time you came on First Take, you did a damn good job. Are you ready for this RGIII? Don’t faint. The bosses would tell you I wanted them to keep you.”

While the former quarterback has not responded to the ESPN host directly, he did put out a long statement clarifying his position on the Jackie Robinson issue following the release of the video above.

