Stephen A. Smith issues apology to Dak Prescott’s brother after telling him to “sit your a** down”

Stephen A. Smith apologized to Dak Prescott's brother for using an expletive to admonish him after the Cowboys star's sibling used his social media account to say that divisional rivals, the Eagles, have a better front office than Dallas.

In doing so, the ESPN presenter ignited a feud with the quarterback's brother. So, he went on to explain what he meant by first apologizing for his choice of words. He noted,

"Mr. Tad Prescott [Dak Prescott's brother] had some things to say about me yesterday. Let me say this on national television. You know I want to apologize. Because I said, you know, 'Listen, Sit your a** down'... I shouldn't have said that. Also, tell him to shut the hell up... I shouldn't have said that because it dilutes my presentation and my delivery; dilutes from the potency of the point that I was trying to make. So I want to apologize for that while saying this."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Stephen A. Smith then said that his main point is that Dak Prescott's brother shooting from the hip makes his brother's job tougher in front of the Cowboys fans. The TV host continued,

"My brother. Grow up. Your brother is the star quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys. You are talking about team business, where practically everyone is going to believe is coming from him. You are compromising how he is being viewed by Dallas Cowboys fans."

Stephen A. Smith reminds Dak Prescott's brother of the context in which his comments will be viewed

Stephen A. Smith also noted that Dak Prescott is in line to receive a new deal that could make him the highest-paid quarterback of all time and his brother's comments are unhelpful now.

"By the way, it's in the aftermath of you talking smack about Dallas Cowboys fans and literally saying how you wish your brother wasn't there anymore, which makes folks wonder whether or not he wishes he wasn't there anymore inn the midst of him looking to get a bag that could make him the highest paid quarterback in history."

Stephen A. Smith concluded by saying,

"That's what you're doing as a family member. That, last time I checked, has nothing to do with the Cowboys. You ain't getting a check from them. You damn sure don't play for them. You're not employed by them. So all you're doing is chirping, chirping, chirping. And it is at the expense of your brother. Is that better?"

Stephen A. Smith certainly took Dak Prescott's brother to task even when apparently coating it as an apology.