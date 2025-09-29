"You were expecting them to get stomped": Stephen A. Smith jokingly rips Michael Irvin over Cowboys icon's bold praise on Jerry Jones' team

Jerry Jones' Dallas Cowboys had every reason to allow the Green Bay Packers to walk over them in primetime. The Cowboys defense, without Micah Parsons, has struggled, and the offense was forced to play without its best receiver. However, the Cowboys managed to pull a tie out of what was seen as an obvious blowout situation.

Ad

Former Cowboys star Michael Irvin gave his thoughts on the team that showed more fight than many expected on a Sept. 29 edition of "First Take." Irvin's positivity about his team set off Stephen A. Smith, accusing Irvin's stance as a facade. Irvin spoke as a virtual guest on the show instead of making an in-person appearance, a point Smith used in his rant.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I'm real proud of the fight the boys showed up without No. 88 (CeeDee Lamb) and showed what they had in them," Irvin said.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"You make me sick. You really, really do. ... If you were really that damn confident, you'd have been here this morning in studio instead of down there in Big D," Smith said. "You didn't fly your a** up here because you knew. You were expecting a loss. You were expecting them to get stomped. You were expected to sit up there and have their epitaph written. You knew what was coming."

Ad

In Smith's mind, Irvin's actions spoke louder than words. Smith believed the writing was on the wall, and the former Cowboys star was able to read it, but was pleasantly surprised by the game against Jordan Love's team that went 70 minutes instead of the typical 60 minutes.

Jerry Jones receives big win in Packers-Cowboys tie

Jerry Jones at New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn

Over the last month, since Micah Parsons was traded to the Green Bay Packers, fans had the Week 4 Dallas Cowboys-Packers showdown circled on the calendar.

Ad

With the Cowboys teetering at 1-2 heading into the game, the stage was set for fans to blame Jerry Jones for allowing Parsons' exit to help doom his team in the postseason chase.

Such a talking point could have followed Jones into the offseason. Instead, by the Cowboys tying the Green Bay Packers, he has a defense against trading Parsons he otherwise would not have had. The pass rusher managed to net a sack, but was far from the game-changer many had expected heading into the contest.

Ad

One can argue that Jerry Jones' Dallas Cowboys defense has taken a noticeable dive in 2025 without Parsons, but with the Packers giving up 40 points on Sunday Night Football with Parsons, it can be argued that his presence didn't change the overall effectiveness of the unit.

Future games can chip away at the position Jerry Jones has established for himself, but now he has a foundation to make his case.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ian Van Roy Ian brings with him more than 6.5 years of sports writing experience to the Sportskeeda NFL team. He played offensive line in middle school and high school, and also made it to the top 0% matchmaking ranking in MUT play in Madden.



He possesses the quality of identifying unique story angles from quotes in press conferences, social media and interviews. He assimilates facts for his stories with a lawyer-like precision and verifies each and every piece of information.



Ian admires Peyton Manning for his ability to beat teams with his mind despite not being the best athlete, and is also a fan of Tom Brady. The Denver Broncos are his favorite team, and their Super Bowl 50 win in Manning’s last game is etched in his memory forever. Bill Belichick is his all-time favorite coach.



He has also grown to admire the Los Angeles Rams mainly because he and Cooper Kupp went to the same college, Eastern Washington University, with both finishing their college careers at the same time.



In his career so far, Ian has had the privilege of exclusively interviewing Los Angeles Rams General Manager Les Snead, Kwity Paye of the Indianpolis Colts and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jamari Thrash. When not writing, he likes to play video games and be outdoors. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.