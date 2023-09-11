Daniel Jones fans were humbled on primetime television as the New York Giants quarterback was sent into Monday morning with likely the worst loss of his NFL career.

While many are recalculating their expectations for Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys this season based on the performance, Stephen A. Smith sat back and interlaced his fingers while laughing.

In a rare appearance on Get Up on Monday, the analyst essentially said that all was going as he had forseen. The host infamously and perennially outlines expectations for the team to fail. Here's how he put it this year:

"II was listening this morning, because I had drive in early and I said 'Rex Ryan already got them as the best defense in the National Football League' and I [started laughing.] They're the gift that keeps on giving. This is what happens. You don't want them plummeting now. It's early. Go ahead, get your hopes up. Bam!"

Daniel Jones gets humbled in debut after landing lifeline to stay in New York

Daniel Jones at New York Giants v New England Patriots

For the entirety of his time with the New York Giants, fans across the league expected the era to be a failure for the quarterback. Last year, fans of Daniel Jones got to rejoice after the team went to the playoffs, even winning a playoff game over Kirk Cousins.

The Giants initially declined his fifth-year option, giving the inclination that they were willing to get another quarterback after the year ended. Instead, Jones showed enough at the 11th hour to land a new deal.

How much longer is Daniel Jones tied to the New York Giants?

Giants QB at Chicago v New York

The deal runs through the 2026 season and is valued at $160 million, as per Spotrac. The way the deal is set up, the quarterback is tied to the team essentially through the 2024 season. After that time, the New York Giants become able to start saving money if they cut ties with him.

Based on his performance on Sunday Night Football, some fans are beginning to see that moment as a light at the end of the tunnel. If he plays just until the end of the 2024 season, his career will have spanned five seasons.

Will Daniel Jones rebound next week against the Arizona Cardinals?

