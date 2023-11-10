Stephen A. Smith makes mockery of Dak Prescott’s Cowboys’ 5-3 start to season

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are off to a 5-3 start to the season. They lost 28-23 against the Philadelphia Eagles last week but the entire team played pretty well.

Although the Cowboys are Super Bowl contenders this season, Stephen A. Smith is not impressed by the franchise's start to the season. He recently pointed out how America's team hasn't had one win against a team with a winning record. Smith also mentioned their losses to superior teams like the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Here's what he said on First Take:

"I do understand that the Dallas Cowboys have five wins this year, I do understand that not a single victory has come against a team playing above .500 football. I do believe if I remember correctly the combined record of the opponents they've beaten this year is 15 and 28 and four of those five wins have come by 20 or more points."

"This just shows you the level of competition that they have gone up against even though they lost against the sub .500 team that is the Arizona Cardinals, but in the end what it comes down to is this, there is no excuse zero for this for the Cowboys to lose vs. the Giants."

The Dallas Cowboys had the perfect opportunity this past week to prove themself but they once again fell short. Despite Dak Prescott's sensational performance, the Eagles managed to pull away with a win.

Cowboys will face the Eagles once again in December and until then they are unlikely to be taken seriously by media personalities like Smith.

Dak Prescott should lead the Cowboys to a comfortable win in Week 10

Dallas Cowboys v Philadelphia Eagles

The Cowboys will face another division rival in Week 10. They are up against the struggling New York Giants, and Dak Prescott's team is expected to handle the business easily.

The two teams faced each other in Week 1 and the Cowboys won 40-0. With Daniel Jones out due to an ACL injury, the Giants will have Tommy DeVito as their starting quarterback.

Dak Prescott is 11-2 against the Giants in his career so far. If the Giants somehow pull an upset over the Cowboys this week it will be truly surprising.

