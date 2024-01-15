Stephen A. Smith is no fan of the Dallas Cowboys or Dak Prescott. And every year, like clockwork, "America's Team" gives him a chance to troll them. At least that is what has been happening for the last three decades or so as Jerry Jones' team struggle consistently to do well in the playoffs.

It was in 1995 that the Cowboys last won a Super Bowl or even made it to the NFC Championship game. And Stephen A. Smith brough it up on his latest social media post. He said that there was a fear that this Dallas team was better than its counterparts before. Dak Prescott had finished the regular season with 36 passing touchdowns and had reined in the interceptions from previous seasons. The defense was loaded with players like Micah Parsons and DaRon Bland.

But as the ESPN personality added, he was sure that Dak Prescott and the Cowboys would find a way to let their fans down. Stephen A. Smith said,

"I thought about there was something little extra. I really really did. Because I said you know something, I've been telling y'all now for 28 straight years 29 and counting, just wait, be patient. They won't let you down. But you ain't listen. You ain't listen did you? You ain't listened. Look what's happened to you."

He also promised that he would go deep into Dallas' failings when he is on First Take on Monday. He added,

"Now, I couldn't go in real real real deep. I really could. But first take is tomorrow. It ain't no holiday for me."

Stephen A. Smith was not so cocksure about Dak Prescott failing earlier in the season

Stephen A. Smith might be feeling happy with Dak Prescott imploding after throwing two crucial interceptions, but he was not so sure about the Dallas Cowboys underperforming in the playoffs this season. After Jimmy Johnson was finally inducted into the team's Ring of Honor, ending his beef with owner Jerry Jones, the ESPN analyst was afraid that they would break their postseason hoodoo.

But all such superstitions were not enough to get the Cowboys over the hump. And as much as Dak Prescott can be blamed for the loss, the defense was atrocious. The 48 points they allowed were the most in Dallas playoff history. It is a dark day in the history of this proud franchise but Stephen A. Smith is certainly enjoying their pain.