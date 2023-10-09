Stephen A. Smith revels at the Dallas Cowboys’ miseries. He might be the happiest man on the planet whenever the team loses. Conversely, he looked mournful when he lost a bet to his former First Take partner Skip Bayless, entailing him to wear a Cowboys jersey for an entire episode.

This time, Smith smiled from ear to ear after the San Francisco 49ers demolished the Dallas Cowboys. What was billed as a tough contest ended in a one-sided affair as the home team got their third straight victory over the Cowboys, 42-10.

Stephen A. Smith poses quick reaction video on the Cowboys’ loss to the 49ers

Every sports fan knows how Stephen A. Smith’s video starts after a Dallas Cowboys loss. He pans the camera towards his face, already depicting a sarcastic emotion. Then, he bursts into laughter to mock the defeat.

The template stays the same after the Week 5 Sunday Night Football match between the Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers. After Dallas scored a touchdown on a KaVontae Turpin catch, it was all Niners. The Cowboys added only three points from that point, while the 49ers added 28 more.

Smith said in his video:

“One day you will learn: they will rise so they could fall. They had y’all fooled, didn’t y’all?”

It was a disastrous afternoon for the Cowboys as Dak Prescott threw three interceptions on three consecutive drives. He finished the game with only 14 completions out of 24 attempts for 153 yards. That performance had him benched in the fourth quarter for Cooper Rush.

Worst yet, the Cowboys had 197 total yards on offense and had eight first downs. Tony Pollard had 29 rushing yards, while CeeDee Lamb finished with 49 receiving yards.

Conversely, everything went well for the 49ers. Brock Purdy threw four touchdowns, three to tight end George Kittle and one to Kyle Juszczyk. Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason had a rushing touchdown each. This victory keeps Purdy undefeated during the regular season.

Likewise, the 49ers-Cowboys showdown Stephen A. Smith referred to was promoted as a defensive battle. However, the Cowboys defense didn’t show up. Meanwhile, the 49ers defense sacked Prescott four times and generated nine quarterback hits.

Cowboys back to the drawing board after another loss to 49ers

Even with Mike McCarthy taking over play-calling duties on offense, the Dallas Cowboys still cannot break the 49ers’ code. That’s three losses against the same team, including the 2021 Wild Card Round defeat at home and the 2022 Divisional Round loss in Santa Clara.

If the Cowboys have Super Bowl aspirations, they will likely face the 49ers again. However, they can’t expect to advance with the same performance level. While Stephen A. Smith ridicules them, they must find ways to get one back against their nemesis.