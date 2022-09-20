Stephen A. Smith not buying Aaron Rodgers and Packers hype: "If they were going up against a better team, I would feel more enthused"

Aaron Rodgers turned in a vintage performance against the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football. Just like almost any other year, the Green Bay Packers took the lead early and coasted for the rest of the contest. But after trading Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders and the subsequent Week 1 loss, there are still some questions being asked of them.

It's going to take more than a victory against the Chicago Bears to get Stephen A. Smith to take notice. Speaking on First Take, he effectively wrote off the performance. Here's how he put it:

"You're going against the Chicago Bears. If they were going up against a better team, I would feel more enthused about what I saw. But the fact that it was against the Chicago Bears, who clearly ain't ready, okay? They are in rebuilding mode whether they want to tell us or not. That's why I'm not that excited about what I saw."

The Bears have had an odd start to the season and now stand at 1-1. Despite a surprise win during difficult weather conditions against the San Francsico 49ers, they've not looked great on offense. They don't have the best weapons for Justin Fields to throw at and many have already written them off. Defeating Chicago was thus expected of Aaron Rodgers and it wasn't enough to silence his critics.

Aaron Rodgers' up-and-down start for the Packers

Aaron Rodgers started the 2022 season with a 23-7 loss against division rivals the Minnesota Vikings. He completed 64.7 percent of his passes for 195 yards, zero touchdowns and an interception.

On Sunday Night Football, the Packers cruised to victory over the Bears with a score of 27-10. Rodgers completed 19 of 25 throws for 234 yards and two touchdowns in the victory. The Packers led 24-7 at the half and coasted through the second half.

Next week will be a tougher test for Green Bay. They will travel to face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers are 2-0 and this could well be an early teaser of an NFC playoff match. The game is scheduled for 4:25 PM EST on Sunday, September 25.

In a must-watch matchup, will Aaron Rodgers get the better of Tom Brady?

