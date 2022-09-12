Who won the NFL game last night? Results from Sunday Night Football between Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The first game for the Dallas Cowboys did not go to plan at all. Facing Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers under new coach Todd Bowles, Dallas was a shadow of the team that dazzled at times last year.

The Tampa Bay defense held Dak Prescott and the Cowboys to just three points, while putting up 19 themselves. The Buccaneers eased to a 19-3 win. The 11-day hiatus did not seem to affect Brady as he picked up where he left off in the playoffs last year.

Although he did have a poor interception, that was his only mistake as the Buccaneers' running attack, led by Leonard Fournette, picked up yards at will.

Tampa Bay dominated Dallas in every facet of the game with only a few shining lights. Questions will be asked of the Cowboys coaching staff and owner Jerry Jones over several poor offseason moves.

One thing we know about Todd Bowles' defense is that it is stout and gives nothing away. Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys found that out Sunday. Dallas was held to just three points, which came on the game's opening possession.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had more yards, more yards per play and were better on third down. Tom Brady was his usual self, completing 18 of 27 passes for 212 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Leonard Fournette was superb on the ground, ammassing 127 yards on his 21 carries while averaging 6 yards. Julio Jones looked like his old self as he caught three passes for 69 yards and rushed twice for 17 yards.

For Dallas, it was as bad as it could possibly get. After trading away Amari Cooper and losing Cedric Wilson Jr., the receiving corps left a lot to be desired. CeeDee Lamb could only muster two catches for 29 yards.

Prescott looked out of sorts, completing just 14 of 29 passes for 134 yards and an interception. Ezekiel Elliott looked the best he has in 12 months and rushed for 52 yards on 10 carries. Noah Brown had 68 yards, while Dalton Schultz had 62 yards.

FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX Jerry Jones tells reporters that Cowboys QB Dak Prescott needs surgery on his right thumb and will miss multiple weeks. Jerry Jones tells reporters that Cowboys QB Dak Prescott needs surgery on his right thumb and will miss multiple weeks. https://t.co/v6XVU3fzbG

Prescott left the game late in the fourth quarter after injuring his thumb. Jerry Jones told reporters that Prescott will be out for several weeks and could potentially require surgery.

It was a dirty night for the Cowboys as the Buccaneers established themselves as genuine Super Bowl contenders.

