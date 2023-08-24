Stephen A Smith is "not happy" as Michael Irvin and Keyshawn Johnson prepare to join hands with Skip Bayless on FS1

Several things are going Stephen A Smith’s way. He has a new podcast wherein he tackles non-sports subjects like business, pop culture, and politics. His book, “Straight Shooter: A Memoir of Second Chances and First Takes,” also became a certified New York Times bestseller.

As he continues to expand his horizon, Smith is still primarily known for his lead role in ESPN’s First Take. But while he is still a leading figure in sports debate shows, their rival program is making some moves. The outspoken personality gave his take on those changes.

Stephen A Smith having bittersweet emotions about Michael Irvin and Keyshawn Johnson’s ESPN exit

Skip Bayless tweeted about his new debate partners in the revamped Undisputed. Aside from Lil’ Wayne and Richard Sherman, he revealed that Michael Irvin and Keyshawn Johnson are also joining the panel.

In a recent episode of his eponymous podcast, Smith reacted to this development by saying:

“Let me say that I'm not happy about the subject that I'm about to tackle for a variety of reasons. There's some things about it that make me happy. There's some things about it that does not. Skip Bayless has a show on FS one it is called Undisputed, and Undisputed has gone through some changes. They're coming back on the air.”

“And he started the new lineup. He's inserted a new lineup. For that, I'm very, very happy because I know he's excited about that, and I never ever root against him. Michael Irvin, the Playmaker, is scheduled to join him. Keyshawn Johnson is also scheduled to join him.”

Stephen A Smith added:

“So, assuming these reports of him [Michael Irvin] going back to FS1 are true, which I believe they are, I'm happy for him, ecstatic for him. Happy for Skip Bayless. Sad for myself because I had that brother on Mondays. And I gotta tell you, I'm gonna miss him.”

All three sports media personalities have worked with Smith. Bayless was First Take’s original co-host when it started in 2007. Their partnership lasted until 2016, when Bayless transferred to FS1 to banner Undisputed with Shannon Sharpe.

Meanwhile, Michael Irvin has appeared in First Take earlier this year. The former Dallas Cowboys standout was also a part of the NFL Network broadcast team until they removed him from their Super Bowl LVII broadcast.

This development stemmed from sexual harassment allegations thrown against him by a female employee at the hotel he was staying at during Super Bowl week.

Finally, Keyshawn Johnson also locked horns with Stephen A Smith in some First Take episodes. Unfortunately, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout was one of the personalities negatively affected by the recent ESPN layoffs.

Stephen A Smith is unfazed by the competition with Undisputed’s new roster

As Undisputed strengthened its roster, Smith is unscared about the rivalry. He said:

“Some of you damn trolls out there have acted like I'm supposed to be quaking in my boots because of a new lineup. I don't roll like that. I don't give a shit about competition. I live for it. And as far as I'm concerned, let's get it on. I expect to have my own announcement sooner than later.”

He will get some help as Shannon Sharpe will reportedly join him on First Take. However, Stephen A Smith shared that the Denver Broncos legend’s deal is still in the works.

“Now, it ain't Shannon's shot. Because as I reported the other day, he hasn't signed on the dotted line. Nothing's official yet. And stuff ain't done until it's done.”

