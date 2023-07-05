Aaron Rodgers has had as eventful offseason as he's had in the entirety of his career. After years of threatening (or floating, depending who you talk to) ideas of jumping ship to retirement or another team, the move finally happened. Since he was traded to the New York Jets, fans, pundits, and analysts have projected high expectations for the team to varying degrees.

The host of First Take, however, might have described the Jets' new quarterback in the most colorful way yet. Here's how he put it:

"New York's got a lot going on, but if there was ever an individual that was in a position to be a godlike figure in a world of sports, it would be Aaron Rodgers, because you've got to take into account the purgatory that has been the New York Jets for ages. If this dude passes gas, they'll think it's perfume."

History repeats for Aaron Rodgers, but not in a Brett Favreian way

New York Jets Introduce Quarterback Aaron Rodgers

Over the course of the offseason, numerous comparisons have been made between Aaron Rodgers and Breet Favre and how history is repeating itself. Sure, No. 8 is in the same city right after leaving the Green Bay Packers, just like Brett Favre. However, the comparisons end there.

While the themes of history appear to be repeating, there is not a single player still on the roster from the brief Brett Favre era. It's a new coaching scheme on both sides of the ball, and even the rules of the game have shifted from those days.

Instead of comparing the two quarterbacks, there is an argument to be made that it's more accurate to compare the situation to the arrival of Matt Ryan, Russell Wilson, Tom Brady, or Matthew Stafford.

All four of those franchise-altering moves were done more recently to varying degrees of success. Of course, choosing which situation lines up best is a subjective matter. But, what recent history tells fans is that the move is either a boom or bust in its first year.

Both Matthew Stafford and Tom Brady won the Super Bowl, while Russell Wilson's final record was much closer to getting the Seattle Seahawks, Denver's first pick in the NFL Draft. Matt Ryan didn't finish his first season with the Indianapolis Colts as the starter.

Will Aaron Rodgers fit nicely into the Brady and Stafford bucket, or could he fall into the Russell Wilson and Matt Ryan bucket?

