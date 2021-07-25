The Buccaneers received their Super Bowl LV ring on Thursday, 22, in a ceremony held at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater in Tampa, Florida.

The ring is a special one. The design is the result of a collaborative effort between players from the Buccaneers and the staff. It also has a twist-off top, the first Super Bowl ring to have it in the NFL. Removing the top reveals a stunning hand-engraved, three-dimensional replica of Raymond James Stadium, as the Buccaneers were the first team to win the Super Bowl on its home field.

The ring contains 15 carats of white diamonds and 14-karat yellow and white gold. The top of the ring also features 319 diamonds to represent the 31-9 score in the Super Bowl LV victory, while there are also two Lombardi Trophies to represent the franchise's two Super Bowl Championships.

The Lombardi on the left features nine diamonds to represent the nine points allowed by the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV. At the top and bottom of the design are the words "World Champions", which are diamond encrusted. Those two words are connected by eight diamonds on each side to represent the eight-game winning streak to end the season.

How it started vs How it’s going pic.twitter.com/wbzeQNgjnX — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 23, 2021

Another special detail in the ring is that, around the top of the stadium, on each of the four sides are displays of four-game scores from Tampa Bay's postseason run. Victories against the Washington Football Team, the New Orleans Saints, the Green Bay Packers and the Kansas City Chiefs are all engraved on the rings.

How much is the Buccaneers Super Bowl ring worth?

According to Steve Weintraub, the owner of Gold and Diamond Source, the ring value is $35,000. However, he also estimates a collector may pay closer to $100,000

The ring was produced by Jason of Beverly Hills, a custom-design jeweler who has produced rings for a number of professional championship teams, but this is the first NFL Super Bowl ring his company produces.

Super Bowl LV

Weintraub also said that it's the best Super Bowl ring ever done in his opinion, especially because of the top that comes off.

Tom Brady flaunts his 'most incredible ring'

Absolutely nobody in the NFL knows more about Super Bowl rings than Tom Brady, who now has seven of them.

“This is by far the most incredible ring that’s ever been made.” -@TomBrady pic.twitter.com/pvsaDET8w1 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) July 23, 2021

In a video made by the Buccaneers to present the ring, Brady shows up saying "this is by far the most incredible ring that's ever been made". There are so many interesting details and Brady was incredibly excited to see it.

There's one little but important detail: Brady posted a picture with his seven rings, however, the highlighted finger shows it is empty, a sign he's fully focused on getting his ring number eight with the Buccaneers.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar