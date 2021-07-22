5 active NFL players most likely to make the Hall of Fame

There's playing in the NFL, there's dominating for a couple of years, and then there's the Hall of Fame. There are levels to this game.

To make the Hall of Fame you have to be on a completely different level. It's not just about being dominant; it's about sustained dominance and provoking fear in every single opponent.

The Hall of Fame has 346 people inducted in Canton, between players, coaches and people who were important for the league's overall development, like former commissioners. Whatever the contribution, one thing stands true for all parts: you have to be an absolute legend in the business to be placed in the pantheon of the greats.

5 active NFL players who are shoo-ins for the Hall of Fame

#1 - Tom Brady, QB

The GOAT himself, Brady is a lock to enter the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.

No other player in the history of the NFL has ever won seven rings, but Brady's list of accolades goes was beyond that: he's been voted to 14 Pro Bowls, is a five-time All-Pro, three-time MVP and, together with Peyton Manning, is one of only two quarterbacks to ever win a Super Bowl with two different teams.

The mystery QB @TomBrady was talking about will NEVER hear the end of it 🤐 pic.twitter.com/n4JDShyDfk — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) July 21, 2021

Brady is the greatest football player of all time and, as soon as he's eligible, he will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It's as simple as that.

#2 - Aaron Donald, DT

Donald was kind of overlooked during the draft as his smaller frame scared teams from picking him so high.

Boy, what a mistake.

Donald has been dominant in the NFL since his first day in the league and he's a surefire Hall of Famer as he's one of the best defensive players of all time. Every offensive coordinator is wary of playing against him since he has the ability to wreck any play by himself and demands a ton of attention from the offensive line.

Donald has been in the league for seven years and has been voted to the Pro Bowl in every one of them. He's also a six-time First-Team All-Pro and led the NFL in sacks in 2018 - yes, as a defensive tackle.

There's absolutely no doubt about Donald's quality and if he decides to retire tomorrow, he will still be inducted in his first year of elegibility.

Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings

#3 - Adrian Peterson, RB

The last running back to be crowned the MVP in the NFL so far, Peterson was a force of nature during his years in Minnesota, where he led the league in rushing yards three times in nine years and also scored at least 10 touchdowns in each of his first seven.

His dominance has been unmistakable since his college days, where he was a runner-up for the Heisman Trophy as a freshman and continued to be incredible in the NFL, carrying the Vikings to the playoffs in 2012 when he finished the season nine yards short (2,097) of the single-season rushing record in the NFL (2,105, Eric Dickerson, 1984).

Peterson is considered one of the best running backs to ever grace the NFL even though he had less impressive stints with the New Orleans Saints, Arizona Cardinals, Washington Football Team and the Detroit Lions in recent years. He has not retired yet.

#4 - Rob Gronkowski, TE

The Patriots took a gamble on Gronkowski in 2010 after he missed his junior season due to back surgery and they couldn't be more satisfied with the results.

When Gronkowski first retired, he had already decimated several NFL records, such as the most touchdowns in a single season by a tight end (17). Gronk is a four-time First-Team All-Pro and a three-time Super Bowl champion. He was the most dominant player on the field almost every time as his athleticism and his technique both blocking and receiving made him almost unstoppable.

The last season Rob Gronkowski played in that he (or his team) didn’t make the Super Bowl was 2015 ‼️ pic.twitter.com/WL62Dm2tH8 — GilletteNation (@gillettenation) July 19, 2021

Now, Gronkowski has added another ring to his collection and he doesn't seem to be in the mood to call it quits. He's still a very good player and widely considered the best tight end of all time. A surefire first ballot Hall of Famer.

#5 - Julio Jones, WR

It's easy to understand once you look at their cap situation, but it's still weird that the Atlanta Falcons traded a guy like Julio Jones. With seven seasons in the NFL with more than 1,000 receiving yards, Jones was a constant force for the Falcons over the last decade. His incredible combination of height, frame and speed has made him almost impossible to cover.

Jones averages 96.0 receiving yards per game, which is an NFL record, and he's also a five-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowler. He's almost unstoppable when he's at his best and the Tennessee Titans traded for one of the best receivers of all time for a really small price.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha