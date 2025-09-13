  • home icon
  • "Stephen A. Smith is on a path to being a Republican": Clay Travis reveals true feelings after Charlie Kirk comments from ESPN analyst

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Sep 13, 2025 10:48 GMT
Outkick founder Clay Travis shared his thoughts on Stephen A.Smith's take on Charlie Kirk's death. The sports analyst criticized all those celebrating the death of the right-wing political activist after his assassination on Wednesday.

Travis shared a clip of Smith calling out everyone who made fun of Kirk's death. He also stated that the analyst, who has been a vocal Democrat, might end up becoming a Republican.

"Stephen A. rips anyone celebrating Charlie Kirk's murder. Stephen A. is on a path to being a Republican. Or at least an anti-leftist. He may not even realize it yet, but it's clear to me," Travis wrote.
In the video, Smith spoke about all the problems in the United States. He also stated that no matter what race you belong to, it is never okay to celebrate someone's death.

"I'm a black man born in America," Smith said. "I know what problems exist in this country. But I also know there's are more good people than they are bad people, regardless of who you are, what your ethnic background is. ... I don't care what his political beliefs were. I don't care what he felt. I care about the fact that a man was gunned down in front of two of his children who are five years of age or less.
"That he's dead at the age of 31. That his wife is a widow. That his children are fatherless. Because his ideas and his beliefs differed from somebody else apparently. And then I'm going online and I'm seeing people celebrating it, shame, shame on you."

Charlie Kirk was shot while addressing students at Utah Valley University. He was one of the closest aides of POTUS Donald Trump, who also expressed his grief over his loss and paid condolences to his family.

Chiefs placekicker Harrison Butker paid tribute to Charlie Kirk after tragic campus shooting

Kansas City Chiefs' Harrison Butker also shared a message for Charlie Kirk after he was assassinated on Wednesday.

In the tweet he shared on X, the placekicker expressed his gratitude to him for his contributions to society.

"Thank you for your strong witness for Christ @charliekirk11. Thank you for pursuing truth and leading your family as a husband and father. Eternal rest grant unto them, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon them. May their soul and the souls of all the faithful departed through the many of God, rest in peace. Amen."

According to reports, the police have arrested the person deemed responsible for the tragic incident that occurred at Utah Valley University. During a press conference on Friday, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox confirmed the arrest of Tyler Robinson after his father turned him in.

